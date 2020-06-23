DEBRA "RAE" WILSON
Debra "Rae" Wilson, 66, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born in Key West, Florida on November 27, 1953 to the late Sanford and Mazie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Eddie Watford.
Ms. Wilson was a member of Solid Rock United Methodist Church in Cameron, North Carolina and retired from central supply at MCV. She loved to paint and enjoyed sharing her paintings with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Haley Heermance (Michael), Rebecca Young (Matt), and Brook Michalik; grandchildren, Patryck, Mikayla, and Elizabeth; sister, Narda Watford; and brother, Troy Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the angels at John Randolph Medical Center Intensive Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate) or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org/donate).
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
