E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestview Memorial Park
299 Burnt Road
La Crosse, VA
View Map
DEBRA YEATTS RICKS


1952 - 2019
DEBRA YEATTS RICKS Obituary
Debra Yeatts "Debbie" Ricks, 67, of Matoaca passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. On April 28, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Jessie C. and Geraldine Buchanan Yeatts. She attended Highland United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie L. Ricks; a son, Steven Wayne Ricks of Ettrick; one grandchild; brother, Benjamin C. Yeatts (Kimberly) of Dinwiddie; sister, Tina Marie Yeatts (Thomas) of Chester; nephews, Benjamin James Yeatts, John R. Yeatts, Donovan Yeatts, Jesse Coleman Plaster, John T. Plaster and Thomas E. Plaster II; nieces, Caroline Yeatts, Robin Ann Plaster and Clarie Ann Plaster; great-nephew, Austin Eischen Jr. and a great-niece, Olivia N. Plaster.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Maggie Hasselbach officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, 299 Burnt Road, La Crosse, Virginia 23950. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Augusts 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
