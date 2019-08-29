|
Debra Yeatts "Debbie" Ricks, 67, of Matoaca passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. On April 28, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Jessie C. and Geraldine Buchanan Yeatts. She attended Highland United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie L. Ricks; a son, Steven Wayne Ricks of Ettrick; one grandchild; brother, Benjamin C. Yeatts (Kimberly) of Dinwiddie; sister, Tina Marie Yeatts (Thomas) of Chester; nephews, Benjamin James Yeatts, John R. Yeatts, Donovan Yeatts, Jesse Coleman Plaster, John T. Plaster and Thomas E. Plaster II; nieces, Caroline Yeatts, Robin Ann Plaster and Clarie Ann Plaster; great-nephew, Austin Eischen Jr. and a great-niece, Olivia N. Plaster.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Maggie Hasselbach officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, 299 Burnt Road, La Crosse, Virginia 23950. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Augusts 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
