DeCarla L. Doxey
1973 - 2020
Ms. DeCarla Lamour Doxey, affectionately called Dee Dee by her family and friends, entered into eternal rest and peace on Monday, October 26, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va. She was born on October 8, 1973 in Tacoma, Washington at Fort Lewis Army Medical Center to Phyllis D. Suttles and the late Robert L. Suttles. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1991. After high school, she attended Richard Bland and John Tyler Community Colleges. She received her certification for Dental Assistant and worked in various Dental offices in the Petersburg and Richmond areas. Later, Dee Dee became a teller at SunTrust Bank and moved to the Mortgage Department where she currently served as a Quality Process Management Coordinator.

She was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church, Sussex VA and later joined Providence Baptist Church, Prince George, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L Suttles; grandparents, Frank B and Alibe Seaborn, and one aunt, Edith Briggs.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories; three children, Monea A Suttles, Montel A Suttles and Morgan A Doxey; her mother, Phyllis D Suttles; her sister, Anyea L Suttles, one step-sister, Theresa Roper and her two children, two nieces, Kayla M Suttles and Mya L Hill, one nephew, Raheem N Hill, one great uncle whom she loved, Jasper Stith, two great aunts and a host of cousins, Godchildren, relatives and friends to include her fiancé ,Tione Cunningham and best friend Brittany Chandler. An outside service celebrating DeCarla's life will be held on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home rear parking lot area. Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, officiating and Rev. Dr. Tyrone Jackson, Jr., eulogizing. Burial will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 from 10 am to 8 pm in the chapel.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
NOV
3
Service
12:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
