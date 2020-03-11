|
|
Defoy Conley Simpson, 81, of Warfield, VA departed this earthly life at his home on March 4th, 2020.
He was born December 1, 1938, and raised in Charlotte, NC. Defoy was an only child of the late Dewitt and Mildred Simpson.
After graduation from Harding High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and married Frieda Shore, June 1957, they had two sons, Bobby and Rodney. Frieda passed away in 1977 after a long battle with breast cancer. Defoy married Gail Jordan, June 1980. Gail passed away in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.
Defoy had two passions other than family and friends. The first one was working for Tindall Corporation. He retired after 34 years of hard work and dedication. He worked all over the Eastern part of the United States. He worked with enthusiasm to accomplish any task that would arise while working on a project. His knowledge and expertise made him a problem solver. And the second one was his love of farming and working the soil. He felt most comfortable in the cab of his tractor. He loved to see his garden grow and loved sharing his harvest with all his neighbors and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Moonie; two sons, Bobby (Monica), Rodney (Amanda),stepdaughter, Heidi (Jay) McGinn; grandchildren, Emily Simpson, Hillary (Josh) Montieth, Nick Simpson, Patrick McGinn, Bekah (Sawyer) Peterson, Ryan McGinn and Jeremy Simpson; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Addy Peterson, Lawson and Maddox Montieth; aunts, Sara Yandell and Edith McMillen; lots of cousins and the rest of his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held March 14th, 2 pm at the Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, VA. A celebration of life will be held at Jones Community Center following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brunswick County Cancer Association, PO Box 522, Lawrenceville, VA 23868-0522
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020