DELIA E. SIDNEY
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Delia E. Sidney entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with her husband, Roy Sidney, Sr. by her side. She was born August 15, 1949 to the late Alfred and Beatrice Edwards. Being one of twelve children, Delia naturally had a nurturing spirit.

She accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Bronx, NY. She found her way back to Virginia, where she met and married the love of her life, Roy Sidney. From their union they had and raised six children, Georg, Laura (Joe), Roy "RC", Asa, Roy Jr., and Gerald.

Delia and Roy's home has always been open for love to anyone who needed it. This is where she lovingly earned the name "Mama D" or just "Mama".

Delia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 42 years Roy Sr.; six children; twenty grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Hattie, Diane (Milton) and Gloria, countless nieces, nephews, cousins and "children in love".

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, wwww.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
02:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bobby and Kathy West
June 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
robert & angela walker
Family
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family.....so sorry for you loss.....Delia was an old friend.....RIP Delia!
Carolyn Thomas
Friend
