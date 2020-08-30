Dear Donna - Michelle - James,

I just had to reach out to let you know Lou was a beautiful, funny (not quite as funny as Coy) lady. While living at Jordan On The James, us neighbors made a lot of great memories together. For instance, dinners together, rides on the pontoon boat, New Years in Williamsburg, and trips to Myrtle Beach. These were special times and I will never forget them! Peace to you all at this sad time. Lou was a Christian and I know for sure she is now living in heaven.

Sincerely, Susan Fisher

Susan Fisher (Formerly Hounshell)

Friend