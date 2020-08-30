1/1
DELIAH L. TUCK
1944 - 2020
Mrs. Deliah L. Tuck, 76, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Coy Tuck and her sister, Debbie. She was born to the late Sterling and Clara Drewry.

Lou leaves behind a son, James; two daughters, Donna and Michelle; step-children, Coy and Kelly; brothers, Carl, Jimmy, Billy and Sonny; sister, Nancy; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be announced at a later time.

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 26, 2020
Dear Donna - Michelle - James,
I just had to reach out to let you know Lou was a beautiful, funny (not quite as funny as Coy) lady. While living at Jordan On The James, us neighbors made a lot of great memories together. For instance, dinners together, rides on the pontoon boat, New Years in Williamsburg, and trips to Myrtle Beach. These were special times and I will never forget them! Peace to you all at this sad time. Lou was a Christian and I know for sure she is now living in heaven.
Sincerely, Susan Fisher
Susan Fisher (Formerly Hounshell)
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sending my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Donna, James and Michelle. So many great memories of times spent with your mom and Coy.
Kimberly Strubel
Neighbor
