Mrs. Della Mae Roney Grandison, born to the late Hugh Roney and Mammie Clanton Roney, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Otha Grandison; and her siblings, Maude Hill, Anna Jane Bonner, Roosevelt Roney, Hugh Howard Roney, Harding Lee Roney, Georgianna Robinson, Mitchell Winfield and Robert Winfield. A great grandson, Aaron Bonner-Cox, also predeceased her. She is survived by her four loving and devoted children, Barbara Bonner (John), James Grandison, Joseph Grandison (Debra), and Gloria Bland. Others left to cherish her memories include one sister-in-law, Mrs. Herline Flowers; her grandchildren, Robin Bonner Cox (Anthony), Kenneth Bonner (Tara), Cheryl Edwards, Derek Mountford, Brian Grandison, Joel Grandison, Deon Grandison (Tiara), Devin Nicholas (Alphonso); 3 step grandchildren, Shavon Lyons (Sabrina); James Lyon (Sophie) and Toni Wilkins; 7 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Among those, devoted nieces and nephews, her sidekick- Mr. Leroy "Poo-poo" Roney, a devoted cousin, Mr. Edward Henderson (Linda) and devoted friend, Mrs. Marie Hall.
She is also survived by her 4 foster children, Diane Jordan, Eunicesteen ,Fletcher, Overy Lee Roney (Norma) and Hugh Roney. One of her great-grandchildren was very devoted, Mr. Trey Edwards.
Della attended school in Dinwiddie County. She worked at Southside Virginia Training Center (SVTC) for 17 years, which included 12 years as housekeeping supervisor. Upon her retirement from SVTC, she worked in Home Health as a Companion Aid for
several years. Della was baptized at an early age and became a dedicated member and attendee of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, and she faithfully attended the Mount Level Baptist Church on a regular basis. Della is affectionately known to many as "Munoan," and she is known for her feisty personality, her wit, her big heart, her willingness to give, and her servant-hood. She loved her latest nickname as "The "Supreme Diva" and she really loved to dance and sing. She has been a mother and friend to many to include her long time "Pals"-her dog "Tank" and her cat "Spongebob." She is sadly missed!
Public viewing will be held Friday evening, May 22, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. David L. Banks, Sr. officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd.,McKenney. (804)-478-4411.
