Della Matlean Johnson Randall entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 22, 2020, at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, VA.
She was born on September 13, 1950, to the late Everett G. and Elizabeth J. Johnson of Dewitt, VA.
Della was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jap" Randall; and her brother, Everett "Arnold" Johnson.
At an early age, she joined the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dewitt, VA. She graduated from Southside High School, Class of 1968 and Virginia State University with a major in Business Administration. She retired from Virginia State after thirty-six years of sharing her expertise in Finance on many different levels with those who were fortunate enough to learn from her.
Della leaves to cherish loving memories; her devoted son, Kevin (Raquel) Randall of Chesterfield County; her adorable grandchildren; Destani Randall of Blackstone, VA, Cristan, Zoe, and Ryan Randall of Chesterfield, VA; devoted sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson of Petersburg, VA; and her beloved niece, Danielle Johnson also of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Mary Jordan of Dewitt, VA, and Fannie Johnson of Petersburg; two uncles, Robert Jordan of Richmond, VA, and Franklin Stewart of Dinwiddie, VA; two brothers-in-law, Gary and Dale Randall of Williamsburg, VA. Her extended family includes Sandra and Michael Bell of Richmond, VA, Shirley and Dewey Cashwell of S. Chesterfield, VA; her adopted daughter, Sheila Rose of S.Chesterfield, VA; and adopted son, Calvin Price of Chesterfield, VA.
She leaves many caring friends to include; Cynthia and Anthony Brown of Dinwiddie, VA, Cynthia Harrington & family of Petersburg, VA; Karen Miller and Fred Washington and many cousins, family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Services for Della Randall will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, VA 23803, pastor Michael E. Shannon, Sr., officiating, Rev. Dr. Rex Ellis, eulogizing. There will be no public viewing and at the request of the family, no repast will follow the service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020