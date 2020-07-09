1/1
DELMA MARIE DANCE
1938 - 2020
Ms. Delma Marie Dance, affectionately known as "Dell, Aunt Dell, or Dance", 82, departed this life on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at her residence 2539 Glendale Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia.

Delma was born in Petersburg, Virginia on Wythe Street in the Historic Blandford Community on February 25, 1938 to the late Venable E. Dance, Sr. and Anna Johnson Dance. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Venable E. Dance, Jr., Marjorie D. Henderson, Alfred G. Dance, Ruth D. Jordon, William H. Dance, Sr., and her sister-in-law, Ethel T. Dance.

At an early age, Delma was baptized at First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, and continued membership for the rest of her life. Delma attended the Petersburg Public Schools graduating from Peabody High School in 1956. She also attended Virginia State College (now Virginia State University).

Delma began working as an Instructional Aide in the Petersburg Public School System in 1966, retiring in 2003. She was highly sought after as an aide. Delma was recognized everywhere she went, especially by former students. After retirement she worked as an aide at several day cares in the Petersburg area.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
July 8, 2020
With heartfelt condolences
Denisha Wiggins
Family
July 8, 2020
So long friend and classmate. We played together in the Peabody High School Band. We worked together post retirement at Westview where we got caught up with old times. No more pain, no more tears, you fought the good fight. God Bless
Jacquelyn Kidd
Friend
July 8, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Praying with you and for you in the loss of your dear mother. A warrior has gone to glory. Love you, Lori from the Graves family.
Aaron Graves
Friend
July 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sabrina Atcherson
