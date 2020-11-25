Ms. Delois R. Ward, affectionately known as "Micky", age 87, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her family members.
Delois was born to the late Leona and Eddie Ward on February 10, 1933. She attended the Petersburg Public School System.
She worked several different jobs for years before landing a job at Virginia State University, where she retired with 25 years of service. After retirement, Delois devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren which she raised with much love.
She loved attending her church, Good Shepherd Baptist Church where she has been a member for many years until her health declined.
Delois was predeceased by her parents, Eddie and Leona Ward; her life-long partner, Robert "Powderface" Taylor; daughter, Leona "Bebe" Reeve; grandson, George "Neco" Reeves III; and one great grandson, Corby "Tutu" Powell.
Delois leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Gail Powell; three grandchildren, Leroy "Moot" Powell, Jr., Takesha "Tatabug" Powell and Antonio Reeves; seven great grandchildren; one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge Aseracare Hospice Staff for their wonderful service.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr. eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family may be contacted by calling (804) 451-9582.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911