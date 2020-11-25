1/1
DELOIS R. WARD
1933 - 2020
Ms. Delois R. Ward, affectionately known as "Micky", age 87, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her family members.

Delois was born to the late Leona and Eddie Ward on February 10, 1933. She attended the Petersburg Public School System.

She worked several different jobs for years before landing a job at Virginia State University, where she retired with 25 years of service. After retirement, Delois devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren which she raised with much love.

She loved attending her church, Good Shepherd Baptist Church where she has been a member for many years until her health declined.

Delois was predeceased by her parents, Eddie and Leona Ward; her life-long partner, Robert "Powderface" Taylor; daughter, Leona "Bebe" Reeve; grandson, George "Neco" Reeves III; and one great grandson, Corby "Tutu" Powell.

Delois leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Gail Powell; three grandchildren, Leroy "Moot" Powell, Jr., Takesha "Tatabug" Powell and Antonio Reeves; seven great grandchildren; one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to acknowledge Aseracare Hospice Staff for their wonderful service.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr. eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

The family may be contacted by calling (804) 451-9582.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
My condolences to you Gail with the transitioning of your mother. May God comfort and give you strength during this time.
Andrea Whitaker
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Gail,I was sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother. May The Lord Bless you and your family and comfort your hearts and give you peace in your time of sorrow.
Lovingly submitted,
Gail H Goode
Gail Goode
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort, bless and strengthen each of you. With Deepest Sympathy and Heartfelt Condolences.
Charlene, Cooky, Candy & Pat Buford
Friend
