DELOISE ATKINS

Deloise T Holland Atkins, 92 formerly of Colonial Heights departed this life to rest in her Heavenly Home, Thursday evening June 4, 2020, in the care of Kroontje Healthcare Center and Medi Home Health and Hospice. Born December 4, 1927 in Petersburg, VA, she was a daughter of the late George and Fannie Drewry Holland.
Mrs. Atkins devoted her life to the service of others in her profession which she esteemed so highly of nursing. She graduated with a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing from Mission Hospital in Asheville. Being dedicated to nursing and those she served; she later received her Masters of Science in Nursing from Virginia State University. She was able to complete her mission of her profession through work in New York City, the Medical College of Virginia and lastly McGuire VA Medical Center where she served for over 35 years. She celebrated her faith by attending faithfully the Second Presbyterian Church of Petersburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Atkins; a sister, Shirley Skelton; and a special niece, Cindy Cheek.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dottie Mae Atkins-Neikirk (Jeffrey) of the Maybrook Community; a granddaughter, Violet Mae Neikirk; and a sister, Patricia Dayton (Bob) of Prince George, VA.
There will be a Graveside service held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. At the family's request contributions may be made to honor the life and memory of Mrs Atkins to Warm Hearth Foundation 2603 Warm Hearth Drive Blacksburg, VA 24060 or to the Veterans Administration Volunteer Service at McGuire 135-1201 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, VA 23249. Mrs. Atkins fierce independence and fortitude in life will be greatly missed by many. The family wish to thank the following persons for the love and service they gave to Mrs. Atkins especially during the past few years; her past and present Windsor Avenue neighbors; Sharon Castello and family; Sherri Phillips, Kim and Crystal Crawford; Donna Bolling, Melanie Hess Middleton, Deralla Brown; Marcia "Lucy" Jones, Cecilia Alvarez; Raquilla Davis; Jessica Morris; Donna Easter; Cassidy Fisher; Cathy Gearheart; Melissa Ramos-Saunders; Cindy Robertson; Sandy DeLaughter; At Home Staffing and Hospice in Richmond; Medi Home Care and Hospice (especially the extra tender loving care and touch devoted to her by Vicki Gusler Sheppard particularly during the Covid Crisis), the Kroontje Health Care Center (especially, Teresa Jennings, Anna Ellet, Administrator William Lester, Jeannine Costa, and all staff on the Willow Side), and all special caregivers in Colonial Heights and the New River Valley for all acts of love and care you have shared with all in their family through Mrs. Atkins life. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke are honored to care for the Atkins family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.