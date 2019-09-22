|
|
Delores 'Dee' Ann Perkinson, 60, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence in Farmville, VA. Born in Covington, VA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hugh and Thelma Jean Grogan; a sister, Dorothy Jean Grogan; and an aunt and uncle, Charlotte and Bill Grogan.
She was the store manager for Fas Mart #45 for 17 years and was known for her cooking skills and her willingness to always help people. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Ivan Al Perkinson; children, Bobby Grogan and wife, Kimberly, Angela Webster, Dawn Cherry, Ivan Nealy and wife, Debra; fifteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Grogan; sister, Linda Childress and husband, Dennis; aunt, Jeannie Jerman, and husband J.C.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sanford and husband, Ray, Kathy Sadler and husband, Rick; mother-in law and father-in-law, Mary and Joseph Perkinson; and many other extended family members and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, with Chaplin Craig Buxton officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday night, September 24, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019