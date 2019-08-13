|
Mrs. Delores Adkins Ellis Garrison, 78, of Petersburg, Virginia, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Richmond, VA. She was born on March 14, 1941, the daughter of John Adkins and Elizabeth Adkins Graves. She was the widower of Walter Garrison.
Delores was a former employee of Petersburg General Hospital (Southside Regional Medical Center). Delores was a loving and caring person who made friends wherever she went whether it was the hospital, nursing home or doctor's office everyone loved her. If you treated her right you had a good friend; if not she'd let you know what she thought of you.
She was an excellent cook, baker and she also enjoyed bingo. Delores was a faithful member of Refuge Temple COOLJC until her health declined. She served on the missionary board and the Sunday school department. Delores was a former resident of the Lafayette House in Petersburg, VA.
Delores was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Ellis; brothers, Johnnie Adkins, Willie Adkins and Robert Adkins; sisters, Mildred Hamlin, Bernice Brown and Bessie Mae Baker.
Delores is survived by a very devoted daughter, Sharon Pollard and granddaughter, Shannon Pollard, both of Richmond, VA; son, Chester Ellis (Vickie) of Triangle, VA; seventeen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Adkins (Sonja); sister, Margie Myrick; sisters-in-law, Doris Adkins, Marian Adkins, and Bessie James (Harold), all of Petersburg, VA, and Lorraine Waddy of Washington, DC; special friends, Nita Parham Edmonds, and Betha Dubois; caregiver and friend, Gloria Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare, and Refuge Temple Church Family.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA, Elder Jerry Rose, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019