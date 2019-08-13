Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
DELORES GARRISON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ
1890 Boydton Plank Road
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELORES GARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELORES ADKINS ELLIS GARRISON


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELORES ADKINS ELLIS GARRISON Obituary
Mrs. Delores Adkins Ellis Garrison, 78, of Petersburg, Virginia, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Richmond, VA. She was born on March 14, 1941, the daughter of John Adkins and Elizabeth Adkins Graves. She was the widower of Walter Garrison.

Delores was a former employee of Petersburg General Hospital (Southside Regional Medical Center). Delores was a loving and caring person who made friends wherever she went whether it was the hospital, nursing home or doctor's office everyone loved her. If you treated her right you had a good friend; if not she'd let you know what she thought of you.

She was an excellent cook, baker and she also enjoyed bingo. Delores was a faithful member of Refuge Temple COOLJC until her health declined. She served on the missionary board and the Sunday school department. Delores was a former resident of the Lafayette House in Petersburg, VA.

Delores was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Ellis; brothers, Johnnie Adkins, Willie Adkins and Robert Adkins; sisters, Mildred Hamlin, Bernice Brown and Bessie Mae Baker.

Delores is survived by a very devoted daughter, Sharon Pollard and granddaughter, Shannon Pollard, both of Richmond, VA; son, Chester Ellis (Vickie) of Triangle, VA; seventeen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Adkins (Sonja); sister, Margie Myrick; sisters-in-law, Doris Adkins, Marian Adkins, and Bessie James (Harold), all of Petersburg, VA, and Lorraine Waddy of Washington, DC; special friends, Nita Parham Edmonds, and Betha Dubois; caregiver and friend, Gloria Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare, and Refuge Temple Church Family.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA, Elder Jerry Rose, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DELORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now