Mrs. Delores Hortence Fields, 84, formerly of Dinwiddie County, Virginia, passed away peacefully Wednesday night, January15, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 21, 1935 to the late Deacon Emmitt and the late Deaconess Florrid Friend Fields. At an early age, she was baptized and joined the Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford, Virginia. She was a former employee of the Southside Virginia Training Center, until her health declined. She enjoyed spending family time together, fishing and playing cards.
She was also a great cook. She was a straight forward woman who meant what she said….. and said what she meant. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Angie Fields Walker, Susie Bassfield Clarke, Edward Lee Fields, and John Mason Fields.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Patricia Fields; granddaughter, LaAtoy Fields, and a great grandson, Keon Ingram, all of Boston, Massachusetts; brother in law, Michael Clarke; sister in , laws, Mary M. Fields, and Janetha Fields devoted nieces, Joyce Walker, and Juanita Tucker, a host of nieces, nephew, great nieces, and great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Petersburg Chapel of the Johnson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Joseph Fields, officiating. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020