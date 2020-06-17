Mrs. Delores J. Skelton, 76, of 1624 West Clara Drive, (Cool Springs) Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life Monday June 15, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.