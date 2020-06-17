DELORES J. SKELTON
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Delores J. Skelton, 76, of 1624 West Clara Drive, (Cool Springs) Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life Monday June 15, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
