Rest for Your Soul -" Come to me,

all you who are weary and burdened,

and I will give you rest. Take my yoke

upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and

You will find rest for your souls.

For my yoke is easy and my burden

is light." Matt. 11:28-30

Condolences to The Family for

Our childhood friend, classmate,

and sister in Christ.

Willis and Iris Brown

Iris and Willis Brown

Classmate