DELORES JOHNSON SKELTON
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Delores Johnson Skelton answered her Heavenly Father's call on Monday, June 15, 2020 and began her peacefully transition into Heaven. Delores was born on July 1, 1943 in Petersburg, Virginia. Being mature beyond her years, Delores started working at Bellwood Sewing Factory while attending Peabody High School.

From there, she began a productive career at Brown & Williamson for over 17 years. Delores served as Shop Steward fighting for employee rights through the AFL-CIO Union. After Brown & Williamson relocated to Macon, Georgia in 1985, Delores changed her focus and became an entrepreneur. In 1986, not only did Delores become the first person to operate a full-service nail salon, but she was also the first licensed nail instructor in the State of Virginia. Nails By Delores inspired the growth of the nail industry in the Petersburg area, so Delores decided to expand her business to a multi-complex operation. Upon acquiring the old Petersburg Employment Office, she and her husband Maynard Skelton established Skelton Enterprises, which consisted of a nail salon, beauty parlor, spa, clothing boutique and multi-purpose meeting facility. During this period, Delores also served as a member of the Virginia Area of Beauticians, National Beauty Culturist League, Petersburg Public School Business Partner, the American Business Women's Association and the National Nail Technician Association. An advocate for education, Delores continued her studies at Commonwealth College and obtained her license as an instructor establishing her own accredited beauty school.

Delores was a faithfully servant at Zion Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served as a member of The A.J. White Association, Rosemond Smith Senate, Wellness Group and Young Adult Bible Class. Her civic duties extended to such organizations as the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, Petersburg branch of the NAACP, John Randolph Hospital Board and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Johnson Richard; her parents Charlie and Ethel Brown; her brothers Major Carey Brown and Gene Parker and two sisters Vanessa Marshall and Verla Parker.

Family was at the center of Delores' life and they returned the love. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Maynard Skelton; a daughter Bernita Johnson Edwards (Ernest Sr.); a son Charles Johnson Jr. (Emma); three grandsons Charles Johnson III, Christopher Johnson and Ernest Edwards II and one granddaughter Terricka Richard.

Public viewing will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from Noon to 8 p.m. A private service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Johnson Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. The service will be livestreamed on the website the day and time of the service for the public.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate monetary donations.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel of the Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Johnson Funeral Home,
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

18 entries
June 18, 2020
My Condolences to the Family
Gsylord Tinsley
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
To Deacon Skelton and family - this comes in prayer and sympathy for the family, in the homegoing of our friend, Delores. May God hold you close, comfort you, and carry you through this time of bereavement.
John & Cathy Robinson
Friend
June 18, 2020
You have my condolence and prayers may God bless you and your family in times like theses
Pastor Earl @ Thelma Thompson
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about this loss! The Skelton family has our sincerest of condolences!
Vivian and Wilbert Bland
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
Condolences to Maynard and the Family. I pray that God will comfort you during this time of grief and sorrow. May Delores rest in peace.
Jean Vaughan
Classmate
June 18, 2020
Thinking of the family and sorry for your loss. God bless
Rebecca Berry
Friend
June 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rev. Neal C. Young
Friend
June 17, 2020
To Deacon Skelton and family, please accept my condolences during this time. During my time at Zion you and Mrs. Skelton was always there making sure I was ok. She was a sweet person always providing encouraging words. She will be missed.
Sonya Shaw
Family
June 17, 2020
Maynard & Family I was sadden to hear the passing of Deloris I remember meeting her at our class reunion of South Side High class of "66" may God be with you.
Horace Williams
Horace Williams
Classmate
June 17, 2020
My condolences are extended to the family of my Sistar Delores Skelton. She was a beautiful person and had an affectionate smile. May all of her precious memories bring comfort, peace and joy to each of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Robin Ellis
Grandparent
June 17, 2020
Cool Spring neighbor
CONSTANCE KENNEY
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
Deacon Skelton and family, we are saddened by the loss of Delores. We will keep you and the family in our prayers.
Eunice & Raymond Griffin
Raymond Griffin
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
So sorry to hear. Prayers for the family
J Gunn
June 16, 2020
Rest for Your Soul -" Come to me,
all you who are weary and burdened,
and I will give you rest. Take my yoke
upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and
You will find rest for your souls.
For my yoke is easy and my burden
is light." Matt. 11:28-30
Condolences to The Family for
Our childhood friend, classmate,
and sister in Christ.
Willis and Iris Brown
Iris and Willis Brown
Classmate
June 16, 2020
May God bless each of you doing this time of sorrow. Remember earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal.
Deacon Mary Miles Nelson
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
I dont have any words to express how I grieve at your loss. My earnest prayers and thoughts are always to help you through the days ahead. Sister, Delores will be greatly missed as she was loved. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Friend
June 16, 2020
To Deacon Maynard Skelton:

With heavy hearts, we are saddened by the loss of your wife, Delores. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful personality. We will always remember her pleasant smile. Praying for the Family, knowing she will be missed by all who knew her at Zion and the Community.
Michael & Piercy
Friend
June 16, 2020
Maynard & Family, I was saddened to hear of your loss. You & Delores were a great team together and God has blessed you with many years of happiness. I pray that God will bless you as you face the days ahead.
Barbara Jefferson-Thompson
Friend
