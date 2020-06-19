Mrs. Delores Johnson Skelton answered her Heavenly Father's call on Monday, June 15, 2020 and began her peacefully transition into Heaven. Delores was born on July 1, 1943 in Petersburg, Virginia. Being mature beyond her years, Delores started working at Bellwood Sewing Factory while attending Peabody High School.
From there, she began a productive career at Brown & Williamson for over 17 years. Delores served as Shop Steward fighting for employee rights through the AFL-CIO Union. After Brown & Williamson relocated to Macon, Georgia in 1985, Delores changed her focus and became an entrepreneur. In 1986, not only did Delores become the first person to operate a full-service nail salon, but she was also the first licensed nail instructor in the State of Virginia. Nails By Delores inspired the growth of the nail industry in the Petersburg area, so Delores decided to expand her business to a multi-complex operation. Upon acquiring the old Petersburg Employment Office, she and her husband Maynard Skelton established Skelton Enterprises, which consisted of a nail salon, beauty parlor, spa, clothing boutique and multi-purpose meeting facility. During this period, Delores also served as a member of the Virginia Area of Beauticians, National Beauty Culturist League, Petersburg Public School Business Partner, the American Business Women's Association and the National Nail Technician Association. An advocate for education, Delores continued her studies at Commonwealth College and obtained her license as an instructor establishing her own accredited beauty school.
Delores was a faithfully servant at Zion Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served as a member of The A.J. White Association, Rosemond Smith Senate, Wellness Group and Young Adult Bible Class. Her civic duties extended to such organizations as the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, Petersburg branch of the NAACP, John Randolph Hospital Board and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Johnson Richard; her parents Charlie and Ethel Brown; her brothers Major Carey Brown and Gene Parker and two sisters Vanessa Marshall and Verla Parker.
Family was at the center of Delores' life and they returned the love. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Maynard Skelton; a daughter Bernita Johnson Edwards (Ernest Sr.); a son Charles Johnson Jr. (Emma); three grandsons Charles Johnson III, Christopher Johnson and Ernest Edwards II and one granddaughter Terricka Richard.
Public viewing will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from Noon to 8 p.m. A private service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Johnson Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. The service will be livestreamed on the website the day and time of the service for the public.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate monetary donations.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.