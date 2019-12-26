Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The Randolph Cemetery
12307 Halifax Road
North Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
DELORES MAXINE RANDOLPH


1935 - 2019
DELORES MAXINE RANDOLPH Obituary
Delores Maxine Randolph, 84 of North Dinwiddie, passed peacefully and is now with The Lord.
She was born February 21, 1935 to the late William and Evelyn Higginbotham. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband Russell Randolph and her son Russell Randolph, Jr. She is survived by her two sons, James Christopher Randolph (Judith Robin) and Danny Eugene Randolph (Dorothy Carole); one daughter Delores Yvonne Randolph; seven grandchildren Regina Ann Roth (Jayt), Russell Edgar Randolph III (Charlotte), Robin Renee Hitson (Travis), James Christopher Randolph II (Danielle), Jason Daniel Randolph (April), Herbert Randolph, Racheal Marie Foos; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Maxine was a loving wife, mom, and maw maw. She was involved in all aspects of her children's lives and was the matriarch of the family while her husband was away in the military. Maxine was an angel to her family and took care of them with great love.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at The Randolph Cemetery, 12307 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com .
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
