Mrs. Deloris Ann Duncan Moore went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Petersburg, Virginia. She was reared in Petersburg and a 1956 graduate of Peabody High School.
Deloris Ann Duncan Moore was born the first of two daughters to the union of Mr. & Mrs. Samuel and Helen Duncan just before winter in Norfolk, Virginia, on December 16, 1938. Following the untimely death of their mother and due to the military career of their father (a navy and army veteran), Deloris and her sister, Annette, were reared by their maternal grandparents, the late Mr. & Mrs. James and Annie Barbour in Petersburg, Virginia.
She was introduced to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Gillfield Baptist Church in 1951. The early days of her faith we fostered under the guidance of her home and extended family village of teachers, friends and neighbors; most notably the late Mrs. Madelene Todd who first invited her to Gillfield during the pastorate of the late Rev. Samuel A. Brown. Young Deloris sang in the choir at Gillfield until she relocated to Nevada.
Deloris began her elementary and secondary education in Petersburg, Virginia, graduating with the 1956 class of Peabody High School. Ever the athlete, she was a standout member of the girls' basketball team, the Pep Club and a popular cheerleader for the Peabody Lions. She left her mark on the class of 1956 by composing the class poem which she recited on graduation day.
Following high school graduation, she matriculated at Virginia State College (University) where she studied Health and Physical Education for two years. She began her career with the Petersburg Public School System as a secretary at her alma mater, Peabody High School. During this time, she continued to develop her athletic passion when she became a member of the Petersburg Bowling League. During this time, the Duncan sisters, now sharing an apartment, solidified their sisterhood as adults. The "Duncan Sisters" took family trips together and became fixtures on the civic scene of Petersburg and beyond where they could be found serving as a member of Les E'toiles Civic and Social Club (of which she was a charter member), and as a worker with the Voter Education Project of the NAACP or hosting gatherings filled with fun, good food and fellowship.
The bowling league developed a competitive schedule with a national reputation. Most notably, was a bowling competition held in Las Vegas, Nevada, which influenced Deloris to make that her new home. There, Deloris was able to put her secretarial skills to use upon gaining employment at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas. Deloris began her career with the Clark County (Nevada) Public Schools from which she retired after receiving many accolades, awards and promotions. It was in Las Vegas that this young, career minded Virginian met and fell in love with a World War II veteran and businessman Othello L. Moore. Deloris and Othello married in September of 1975. They were married for 33 years, until Othello's passing. Although no biological children were born to this union, this couple served as nurturers to a generation of relatives and a community of young people in North Las Vegas.
Never one for idleness, Deloris was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Stars-Prince Hall Affiliate of Nevada and she served faithfully in her church until declining health determined that she relocate back to Petersburg with her sister.
Deloris leaves to cherish her memory, her loving sister Mary Annette Duncan Rose; a niece by marriage, Chansta Rose of Petersburg, VA; a nephew by marriage, Donald Rose of Washington, DC; cousins, Theresa King (Lloyd), Mae J. Pierce (Leroy), Nathaniel Johnson (Janice), Robert Johnson (Marion), all of Waverly, VA; Ruth J. Maclin (Hermon), Rev. Dawn Bowles of Oklahoma City, OK, Rev. Maurice Bowles III of Fredericksburg, VA, Joi, and Paris Bowles of Midlothian, VA, and Parris Bowles of Petersburg, VA, Charles Terrell (Ethel) of Hampton, VA, Viola Greene (Walter), Eva Murray and family of Petersburg, VA, and Violet Wooten of Richmond, VA; special friend, Florence Jones-Clarke; and a host of extended family, bowling partners, former co-workers and cherished friends from across the years.
Thank you to the staff of John Randolph Medical Center of Hopewell, VA, the practice of Leelamma George, M.D. & staff of Temple M.D.'s Colonial Heights, VA, and the staff and residents of Spring Oak & Bridges of Petersburg (formerly Vista of Petersburg) and Crater Community Hospice.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor.
