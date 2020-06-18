To the Family
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God continue to wrap his loving arms around you during your time of grief.
Ms. Demetria Laneak Harris, affectionately known as "MeKee", was born on November 30, 1978 in Chesterfield, Virginia to Joseph Harris and Florence Harris. Our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, who entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 41. She attended Chesterfield County Public Schools and graduated from Matoaca High School Class of 1998.
Demetria was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age at Brown Grove Baptist Church, as a member she sang in the choir. Demetria was a faithful and devoted Certified Nursing Assistant at Central State Hospital for 9 years. She was an affectionate, devoted, loyal ride-or-die, and a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and a friend to many. She was a genuine caring security blanket for her loved ones and friends. Demetria loved spending quality time with family, especially for family gatherings on holidays and special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph O. Harris and a brother, Terry O. Harris.
Demetria is survived by her beloved sons, Deshawn Harris and Devone Rives; her mother, Florence Harris; brothers, Bryant, Travis (Nichelle), and Kevin Harris; nephews, Bryant Jr., Marcus, Nicholas and Tyquan; niece, Ashley Harris; god-son Ja'kai Turner; two favorite and devoted cousins; Ebony Turner and Germaine Mason; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Demetria will be missed and her zest for life will be hard to match. A special "Thank You" to Mrs. Tisdale and the staff and family of Central State Hospital.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Harris Family Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Due to the current restrictions and risk, all attendees are required to wear face masks at the funeral home. The family is grateful for your understanding and compassion in this trying time.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Demetria was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age at Brown Grove Baptist Church, as a member she sang in the choir. Demetria was a faithful and devoted Certified Nursing Assistant at Central State Hospital for 9 years. She was an affectionate, devoted, loyal ride-or-die, and a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and a friend to many. She was a genuine caring security blanket for her loved ones and friends. Demetria loved spending quality time with family, especially for family gatherings on holidays and special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph O. Harris and a brother, Terry O. Harris.
Demetria is survived by her beloved sons, Deshawn Harris and Devone Rives; her mother, Florence Harris; brothers, Bryant, Travis (Nichelle), and Kevin Harris; nephews, Bryant Jr., Marcus, Nicholas and Tyquan; niece, Ashley Harris; god-son Ja'kai Turner; two favorite and devoted cousins; Ebony Turner and Germaine Mason; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Demetria will be missed and her zest for life will be hard to match. A special "Thank You" to Mrs. Tisdale and the staff and family of Central State Hospital.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Harris Family Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Due to the current restrictions and risk, all attendees are required to wear face masks at the funeral home. The family is grateful for your understanding and compassion in this trying time.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.