DEMETRIA LANEAK HARRIS
1978 - 2020
Ms. Demetria Laneak Harris, affectionately known as "MeKee", was born on November 30, 1978 in Chesterfield, Virginia to Joseph Harris and Florence Harris. Our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, who entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 41. She attended Chesterfield County Public Schools and graduated from Matoaca High School Class of 1998.

Demetria was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age at Brown Grove Baptist Church, as a member she sang in the choir. Demetria was a faithful and devoted Certified Nursing Assistant at Central State Hospital for 9 years. She was an affectionate, devoted, loyal ride-or-die, and a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and a friend to many. She was a genuine caring security blanket for her loved ones and friends. Demetria loved spending quality time with family, especially for family gatherings on holidays and special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph O. Harris and a brother, Terry O. Harris.

Demetria is survived by her beloved sons, Deshawn Harris and Devone Rives; her mother, Florence Harris; brothers, Bryant, Travis (Nichelle), and Kevin Harris; nephews, Bryant Jr., Marcus, Nicholas and Tyquan; niece, Ashley Harris; god-son Ja'kai Turner; two favorite and devoted cousins; Ebony Turner and Germaine Mason; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Demetria will be missed and her zest for life will be hard to match. A special "Thank You" to Mrs. Tisdale and the staff and family of Central State Hospital.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Harris Family Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Due to the current restrictions and risk, all attendees are required to wear face masks at the funeral home. The family is grateful for your understanding and compassion in this trying time.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
To the Family
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God continue to wrap his loving arms around you during your time of grief.
Suzanne Cooper
Family
June 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
GOLDIE MILLER
Family
June 16, 2020
May God comfort you as you mourn the loss of Demetria. Praying for you and your family at this time. LOVE always.
April Branch
Family
June 16, 2020
Remembering you and your family in heartfelt thoughts of sympathy, and hoping its helps to know that others care and share your loss.
Daisy Duncan
Family
June 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of your love one, may God bless you doing this time of sorrow!
Natalie Thrash
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
I will miss Harris May Your family find comfort in the Arms of GOD
LC
Friend
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glenda Gooden- Jenkins
Friend
June 15, 2020
To My Second Family:
May God give you peace that surpasses all understanding. Praying for your strength and comfort during this time. Meekie you will be missed dearly.
Love Always, Desiree
Desiree Holman
Family
June 15, 2020
Im praying God will be with you all at this most difficult time in our life. Continue to remember the good time with her and remember all your help comes from the Lord. Be not dismayed what ever be tide God will take care of you all.
Craig & Melissa Cooper
Family
June 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dale Turner
Family
June 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. You're in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Please know that God is a comforter, continue trusting, and leaning on Him. May the Lord be with you and strengthen you.
Darbara Simmons
Teacher
June 14, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family.
Bell-Clyde
Coworker
June 13, 2020
May God continue to be with your family doing this difficult time.
Shirleta Owen
June 13, 2020
You will be missed
Tracy Tann
Coworker
June 13, 2020
My heart was saddest to hear about the death of Demetria. May God comfort you as you mourn the loss of a very special person. Love you and my prayers are for you and the family.
Dale E. Turner
Family
June 13, 2020
I am blessed to have worked with Ms. Harris,even for such a short time. I am praying for the healing healing of the family during this time.
Valerie Colvin
Coworker
June 13, 2020
U will be miss so much right now my heart is breaking words can't describe how am feeling right now
Love you always from the wyatt @ Freeman family
Gale Wyatt
Family
June 13, 2020
Condolences to this family. May God comfort you as you mourn the loss of a very special loved one. May she rest in perfect peace in the presence of the Lord.
Shannon Henderson
Friend
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends. You will be truly miss.
TeShawn Owen
Family
June 13, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
mary miles
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Lee
Friend
June 11, 2020
Brenda Harris
Family
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. She was a friend to me and she will be missed dearly!
Diane Hayes
Friend
