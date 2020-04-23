|
|
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, God called home one of his soldiers, Mr. Demond Terrell Gregory, affectionately known as "Dee Dee" or "Free Free," by many of his friends and family. He was born November 23, 1987, to Antonio and Davina Goode.
He was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Goode; grandparents, Angerina Hailes, David Carpenter, and Christine Taylor; and one brother, Antonio Lee Drew.
Demond was loved and admired by so many throughout the City of Petersburg, especially the Pecan Acres Community. He loved to entertain with his outgoing personality and sense of humor. He brought laughter to all those that he came in contact with his ability to make jokes.
He attended Petersburg Public Schools. He loved the Lord and found joy in singing his favorite spirituals. Music was his love and he spent countless hours in the studio with some of Petersburg up and coming artist. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and had a love for cars. His biggest desire was to see the people of Petersburg come together and end the senseless violence. Demond favorite saying: "Ain't Nobody Better Nobody."
Demond leaves to cherish his loving mother, Davina Goode; a loving and caring fiancée, Jameka Scott; his children that he worshipped, Iy'Keirah Wells, Journie Pettaway, Madison Lewis, Jordyn Ann Gregory, Quashawn Hall, Major Lewis and Kam'ryn Scott (that he raised as his own); sisters, Davina Gregory, Delonda Gregory, Lashay Gregory, Jamayka Gregory, Corionna Goode, Tierral Hill, and Nyonna Goode; brother, Leon Adams; aunts, Angela Walker (Robert), Wanda McCrae (Steve), Connie Gregory, Thomasina Carpenter, Tiffany Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Angelia Goode Brennan, Tiara Carpenter, and Natasha Taylor; uncles, David Gregory, Comar Taylor, Dondre Holland and Travis Swinson, Sr.; grandparents, Elton Hailes and Alfred Taylor; nephews, Davion Paul, Jarmar Johnson, and Maliek Easter; niece, Iyanna Powell; godmother, Sonja Bland; devoted cousins, Jessica Gregory, Darnette Gregory, Markey Taylor, Kisharn Gregory, and Marcus Simms; devoted friends, Jacoby Street, Jerell Hobbs, Dre Brown, Stephan Harper, Larry Hawkins, Jamar Wesson, Derek Winfield, Marcellus Wesson, Dee Briggs, Leon Williams, and Rakem Harmony; a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends and the 740 Acres Zoo Family.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Virginia Graham, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020