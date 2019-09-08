|
Lt. Col. (Ret) Dennis B. Sullivan of Petersburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Medical College of Virginia following a brief illness.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 1939 to Raymond Patrick and Celia Sadowski Sullivan. During his youth his family traveled across the United States, living in Alabama, California, Arizona and Florida. After graduation from Key West High School, he attended Spring Hill College in Mobile Alabama, graduating with a degree in Economics. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army in 1961 and went on to serve his country proudly for 24 years. Briefly serving in the artillery and then as a quartermaster specializing in petroleum logistics, he finally retired from active duty in 1985. His tours of duty included Germany, Thailand, Vietnam and Korea; as well as many stateside assignments.
After retiring from the army he began working for Primary Oil and Energy Corporation and later for Kinder Morgan Incorporated where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Always devoted to his Catholic faith, he was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church community in downtown Petersburg. He served as an usher for many years, and served on many parish committees, most recently assisting in the project to rebuild the parish social hall. He was a dedicated and loving family man.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Howlett Sullivan; daughter, Erin; son, James; daughter, Johanna Phelan, son in-law Andrew Phelan; and his beloved granddaughter, Celia Phelan; also his brother-in-law, Ray Diaco. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Celia Sullivan; and his only sibling, sister, Ralene Sullivan Diaco.
A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Petersburg, VA, followed by visitation until 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Joseph cemetery.
The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School in Petersburg, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019