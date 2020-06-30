DENNIS E. SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Dennis Eugene Matthews, 62, of 7300 Taw Street, Apt. 202, North Chesterfield, departed this life, Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at his residence,
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved