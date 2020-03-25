|
Dennis Earl Thomas, 60, of Dinwiddie passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born October 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Lawrence Hoover Thomas and Phyllis Rose Kirkland Ross, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Thomas; and two grandchildren. Dennis loved the outdoors, especially fishing on the Cape Fear River. He is survived by his five children, Rachel Thomas, Shelley Thomas, Diana Thomas, Dennis Thomas, Jr., Timothy Owens Thomas; eight grandchildren; ten siblings, Nancy Hower, Annette Thomas, Janet Darcy, Brenda Stutts, Frances Henson, Donnie Thomas, Barry Thomas, Joseph Ross, Ralph Ross, Jr., Billy Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be private. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020