Revelations 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes: and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away."

Rev. Dennis L. Blanding, Jr. of Hopewell, VA, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Rev. Blanding was born on August 23, 1936, in Scotland Neck, N.C., to the late Dennis L. Blanding, Sr. and Lilly A. Blanding. He was one of eleven children and was lovingly called, "Bud" by his siblings and friends. On January 19, 1991, he was joined in Holy Matrimony with Etheleen G.C.

Rev. Blanding was preceded in death by his former wife, Juanita J. Blanding; daughter, Della Wilkins; sisters, Willie Blanding, Jannie Belle Sykes, Arlene Boyd, Annie Mae Sykes, Dorothy Moore; and brothers, Nathan Blanding and Chester Blanding.

During his early childhood, Rev. Blanding attended the Disputanta Training School and later attended John Tyler Community College, Richard Bland College and Virginia Union Theological Seminary. He worked several jobs in the community to include: Hercules and was a Substitute Teacher in the Hopewell Public School System. He supported his community and was one of the first black business owners in the Blandford Community in Petersburg, VA, The Economy Market. He gave more than he ever earned, meeting the needs of his community and reflecting the heart of God. He started his journey into the ministry at Bethany Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. He sang with the D'Arcey Watson Memorial Chorus and worked in several ministries. Under the direction of Rev. Dr. William Lloyd James, he was ordained and licensed to preach the gospel. Rev. Blanding faithfully served as the Pastor of Baptist Temple Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, Forrest Baptist Church, Meherrin, VA, and Powell's Creek Baptist Church, Prince George, VA.

Rev. Blanding was loved by many. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Dr. Etheleen Blanding whom he affectionately called, "Sweet Heart;" four daughters, Cheryl Robinson of Charlotte N.C., Julia Blanding-Webb (Chester) of Hopewell, VA, Stacey Malloy (Mark) on Clinton, MD, and Tawana Pitts of Hopewell, VA; two stepsons, Retired Lieutenant General James Chambliss, Jr. and Thomas Chambliss; two stepdaughters, Melanie Brown and Lydia Chambliss; four grandchildren, Stephone Blanding, LaChelle Robinson, Joi Webb and Justin Webb, who called him Papa and he called them baby ducks; three great grandchildren, Elijah and Aaron Blanding, and Jordyn Webb; twelve step-grandchildren; seven great step-grandchildren; one sister, Lillie Johhson of Hopewell, VA; two brothers, George Blanding of Prince George, VA, and Herbert Blanding of Hopewell, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them a devoted friend, Clyde Morton, Sr.

Rev. Blanding also leaves behind a host of loyal, loving, devoted and dedicated parishioners. He will be painfully missed, however, forever reflected in the seeds he has sown impacting and changing lives. He mastered what God created him to do.

A Homegoing Celebration will held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 10209 County Dr., Disputanta, VA. Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid eulogizing. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. All clergy are asked to wear black robes. A wake will be held from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019