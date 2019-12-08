Home

DENNIS STERLING DAVIS JR.


1950 - 2019
DENNIS STERLING DAVIS JR. Obituary
Dennis Sterling Davis, Jr., 69, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, known to family and friends as "Denny," passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born October 31, 1950, in Petersburg, Virginia, and was the son of the late Dennis Sterling Davis and Vivian Spain Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Davis; two sons, Dennis Allen Davis of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Dennis Sterling Davis, III og Richmond, Virginia; a brother, Scott Farber Davis of Dinwiddie, Virginia; and a sister, Victoria Davis Zevgolis of Colonial Heights, Virginia.
He was the founder of Davis Marketing Associates which served clients throughout the Southeastern states for industrial safety equipment from 1987 to 2005. He loved sailing his boats in the Gulf of Mexico and taking cross-country trips on his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1187, Petersburg, VA 23804.
Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
