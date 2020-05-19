|
Dennis Wade Curtis, age 81, born to Andrew T. and Thelma T. Curtis in Burrowsville, VA, on November 27, 1938, passed away peacefully to God's loving arms at his home in Chester, VA, on May 7, 2020. He was a 1957 graduate of Hopewell High School and the Virginia Military Institute Class of 1961 in Electrical Engineering.
After serving in the U.S. Army for six years, Mr. Curtis worked in the employ of government contractors performing telemetry with sounding rockets. His career continued across manufacturing environments with supervisory capacity over engineers as well as skilled craftspeople until he retired. Then he enjoyed creating custom architectural features in his "O" gauge model train layout that included a switchback. He used balsa wood to build a train station, a drive through maintenance house, a coal tipple, a water tower, and numerous bridges. He molded plaster of Paris to build a mountain and tunnel for his trains to travel through and across the landscape. He liked kayaking, loved music, Broadway productions, plays and travel. He especially enjoyed the fellowship of high school friends annually and some of his VMI classmates for monthly breakfasts and luncheons as well as getting together with friends and family from Prince George County.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jerry; his sister, Phyllis C. Krumel of Charlotte, NC; his son, Dennis (Michelle) of Jacksonville, FL; his daughter, Michele (Patrick) Grundler of Chester, VA; his five grandsons, six nephews and many cousins and their families.
The family asks that if you choose to do something in remembrance, please donate to a church or . A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020