J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
DENNIS MAYE
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Harvell
10284 Setzer Road
Stony Creek, VA
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Caple Family Cemetery
Stony Creek, VA
DENNIS W. MAYE


1949 - 2019
DENNIS W. MAYE Obituary
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, our brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Mr. Dennis Walter "Nennie" Maye transitioned peacefully at Bonview Rehabilitation Center in Chesterfield, VA.

He was born on August 2, 1949, to the late James "Baby Ray" Roy and Gearldine Winfield Maye. He was preceded in death by a brother, James "Duke" Maye; two sisters, Pearl R. Maye and Catherine "Pattie" Freeman.

Nennie was a life-long resident of Stony Creek but most recently lived at the Travelers Inn in Prince George, VA, until his declining health lead him to Bonview Rehabilitation Center. Dennis worked in construction and farming most of his adult life. Nennie was not a man of many words; he acquired some special and devoted friends in his life.

He leaves to mourn his loss three sisters, Rose Martin (John) of Baltimore, MD, Evelyn Mayor of Stony Creek and Sylvia Mitchell of Texas; a devoted niece who looked after him continuously, Carolyn Harvell (Malcolm) of Stony Creek. He also leaves five nieces; four nephews; several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and residents at Travelers Inn.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Caple Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the residence of Mr.and Mrs. Harvell, 10284 Setzer Road, Stony Creek, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019
