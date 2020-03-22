|
|
SGM (retired) Denvil Edwin Bailey, 73, of Disputanta, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Cyclone, West Virginia on March 25, 1946 to the late Roy and Pina Bailey.
SGM Bailey retired from the United States Army after 25 years of service. He served during the Vietnam War and earned many awards including the Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Metal, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. He loved hunting and fishing, but above all he loved his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing and loving him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beulah Walker; and brother, Ottis Bailey.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruby Eva Bailey; daughters, Angela Bailey of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Christa Bailey-Shutt (Don) of St. Regis Falls, New York; grandchildren, Angel Leath, Melissa Mills, Ariel Rose, Nick Ethington, Breyana Norr, Zack Murray, Sterling Noblin, Brian Doyle, Anthony Bailey, and DJ Shutt; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Diana Mathis of Oceana, West Virginia.
All services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020