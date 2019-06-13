|
|
Mr. Derrick A. Williams, affectionately known as "Turk," of Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
Turk was born on October 1, 1982, to Denise Williams. He attended Petersburg High School, where he found his love for drawing and playing basketball. He also enjoyed fishing, listening to music, spending time with his children, providing for them and making precious memories.
Turk was family-oriented with great intentions for everyone. He was a caring and sharing person and most of all definitely humble. Turk was a dedicated New England Patriots fan and to know him was to love him. He was formerly employed at Jim's Formal Wear.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandfather, Robert Williams Sr. and uncle, Carlos Williams.
Turk is survived by his loving and supportive family: a devoted mother, Denise Williams (Bruce Kelley); grandmother, Rosa Williams; fiancée, Josalyn Foster; children, De'Aisa and De'Carlos Williams; step-children, Jah'Kayla Foster and Aerrel Bradby; sister, Latarsha Williams; brothers, Keith Williams and Albert Young; niece, Keshiyah Williams; aunts, Sanjena Scott (Dwight), Stacey Williams and Sandilen Stewart; uncles, Robert Williams Jr. and Eric Williams; devoted cousins, Reggie, Tony, Erica, Danielle, Satesha, Camaurie, Shamaurie, Kadijah, Carle, Dasia, Lindsay, Demetria, Dwight Jr. and Dakata. Turk was also loved by his extended family of cousins and one great aunt and three uncles; very devoted father figure, Calvin Raines; close friends, Curtis Morgan, Taneisha Foster, Travis Talley, DeJuan Roy, Cliffon Davis, Trevon Black, George Friday, Kashawnty Byers, Nicole Carreras and William Coleman; a host of other friends too many to name.
A special thanks to Debbie and the chaplain of VCU/MCV Medical Center.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., pastor, and Rev. Barry O. Brown Sr., pastor of Eleven Oak Baptist Church, Dewitt, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 13 to June 14, 2019