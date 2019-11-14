Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
DESHONE MONTREZ TAYLOR-BROWN

DESHONE MONTREZ TAYLOR-BROWN Obituary
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Deshone Montrez Taylor-Brown, 17, of Petersburg, Virginia.

Deshone was born in Petersburg on January 10, 2002, to Katrina Brown and Maurice Taylor. He attended Petersburg High School. Deshone accepted Christ at an early age. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Carolyn Brown; uncle, Kenneth Brown; great-grandfather, Isaiah Taylor, Sr.

Deshone affectionately known as "Kash," was admired by many with his infectious smile and beautiful spirit. Deshone enjoyed telling jokes, attending school, and being with his family and friends. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fans. One of his favorite hobbies was spending time with his father, whom he called "pops." He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Katrina Brown (JaCorey); devoted father, Maurice Taylor, Sr. (Angela); ten brothers, Maurice Taylor, Jr., Kae'shone Brown, Z'ireese Warren, JaCorey Jones, Jr., Cordell Gresham, Markeese Taylor, Jaiden Taylor, Chance Haskins, Carter Taylor, and Braylen Brown; four sister, Alasia Jones, Janaejah Brown-Jones, Jalasia Brown-Jones, and Jahleia Smith; grandparents, Gwendolyn Taylor-Johnson (Waverly) of Sussex, VA; great-grandmother, Eurgrentine Taylor of Sussex, VA; devoted aunts, Temisha Brown of Petersburg, VA, and Kathy Hall (Wilbert) of Richmond, VA; uncles, Jerome Brown (Corrine) and Leon Brown of Petersburg, VA; devoted friend, Tyron Clanton; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Pastor William Massenburg, Jr., eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2134 Bishop Street, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
