On Monday, October 8, 2019, Mr. Desmond L. Mason, of 335 Claremont Drive, Petersburg, passed away suddenly at the age 41, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Petersburg, born on December 27, 1977 to Debra T. Mason of Petersburg.
Desmond graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 1996. He received his degree in Computer Network Management from Centura College.
Desmond was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie L. Mason; great aunt, Mary L. McLeod; aunts, Barbara A. Mason-Brown and Andrea D. Mason; cousins, Bryan C. Mason and Andrew L. Harville.
Desmond leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Debra T. Mason, of Petersburg; sister, Samiyyah C. Pleasants (Shawn) of Dinwiddie; cousins; Gwen Jones of Petersburg, Patricia A. Nicholson of Colonial Heights, Beverly Harris of Chesterfield, Eric D. Mason, Douglas L. Brown and Alicia D. Mason all of Petersburg; a host of extended family and dear friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019