Devon Xavier Costley-Williams was born October 26, 1997 to André Jamal Williams Sr. and Jan Marie Costley. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, his heart, Richard (Rick) Costley.
Devon was the oldest of six siblings, and the pride and joy of so many, especially his grandparents, being that he was the first grandchild. He was very loving, caring, and would go out of his way to help anyone. He attended Chesterfield Public Schools (Matoaca). Devon had a passion for riding dirt bikes (he got it honestly) and truly enjoyed playing basketball especially with his younger brother Ashton. He was especially loving to his little cousin Bryce who looked up to him so much.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Jan Marie Costley; father, André Jamal Williams Sr.; maternal grandmother, Ida Costley; paternal grandparents, Sandra Williams and Andrew Williams (Paulette Williams his other Grandmother); three brothers, Isaiah Fuller, André Williams Jr., and Ashton Costley; two sisters, London Williams and Leah Costley, who he was very loving and devoted to and Leah so loved there long walks together; two aunts, Taylor Laffoon (Ryan) and Leigh-Ann Costley; two uncles, Carlton Winfield (Linda) and Allen Buford; a cousin, Bryce Boyd; and a host of family, friends, and extended family members who will miss him very much.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm, Saturday, December 27, 2019 at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019