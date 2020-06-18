God in his infinite wisdom called home our beloved Devonta Lamont Davis 30, affectionately called "Bust Down" of 14358 Wells Lane, Carson, Virginia entered eternal rest suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born November 14, 1989, in Petersburg, VA to James Jackson and Marvis Davis.



He was a 2008 graduate of Sussex Central High School and a 2010 graduate of ATI, Virginia Beach, VA. Devonta was employed at Brenco Bearing, Petersburg for 9 years. He was an avid LA Lakers fan and Koby Bryant was his idol.



Devonta was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, James Henry Davis and Minerva Davis, Uncle Tomas L. Jackson, and his father-in-law, Alonzo Atkins.



He leaves to cherish precious memories of him, his loving and devoted wife of four years whom was the apple of his eye Ashlene Davis, and one son, his pride and joy Avonta Davis of Carson, VA; loving and devoted parents, James and Marvis Jackson of Stony Creek, VA; a wonderful sister, Lakira Davis whom he adored and loved with all his heart of Petersburg, VA; three grandparents he was bless to have whom nurtured and loved him unconditionally, Willie and Mary Davis, and Beulah Jackson all of Stony Creek, VA; one aunt, Carolyn Nichols(Stanley) of Stony Creek, VA; five uncles, Willie Davis(Josephine) of Richmond, VA, Mancy Jackson, Tony Jackson, both of Stony Creek, VA, Van Urquhart(Belinda) of Prince George, VA and Richard Wiggins(Caroline) of Chester, VA; also precious memories with his in-laws; grandparents Major and Doretha Atkins of Stony Creek, VA; two special aunts, Bonita Griffin(Roosevelt) of Jarratt, VA and Robin Smith of Waverly, VA; three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, two of which he treasured the most; mother-in-law Michelle Sims of Richmond, VA and a host of great aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. One very devoted cousin Terrel Nichols of Chester, VA whom they grew up like best friends, and a devoted friend and co-worker Gregory Moody.



Public Viewing will be 11:00am-6:00pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Stony Creek, VA.



Celebration of Life will be 2:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, Rev. Carroll Robb, Pastor, Rev. Herbert Holly of St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, Eulogist.



Professional Service entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.



Please adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing a face mask.

