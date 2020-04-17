|
|
Our hearts are saddened by the loss of our love one, Ms. Diana Marie King of Petersburg, VA, who departed this life on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence. Diana was born on October 15, 1962, to Richard Lee Harper and Margaret Lee King. She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as her grandmother, Eliza Anderson.
Diana had several jobs while living in Petersburg but her most important work was caring for her children and grandchildren.
Diana leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Shawneea King, Valda Watson, Dayshawn Watson (Tyeisha, caregiver) and Donyell Watson, all of Petersburg, VA; four grandchildren, Jayshawn Watson, Kordae Johnson, Savion Johnson, Zacion Watson. Diana also leaves three siblings: Aubrey L. King, Sr. (Michelle) of Chesterfield, VA, Antoinette King of Petersburg, VA, and Ricky R. King of Emporia, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 20, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020