Diane Covington Fender, 72, of Chester, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1947, to the late Albert Verty Sr. and Ruth Wilson Covington. She graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1966. After graduation she started her banking career at First Federal Bank of Petersburg. In 1974 she started working for First Colonial Bank in Prince George and Hopewell where she worked for 22 years until she retired to be with her family in 1996. She was the past Lieutenant Governor for her district of the Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, a past president of the Petersburg Credit Professionals, and past president of the District XII Credit Professionals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey R. Fender; brother, Albert Verty Covington Jr.; father-in-law, Ray H. Fender; mother-in-law, Helen Dott Fender; and step-mother-in-law, Barbara Fender. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Fender Cordo (Joseph A. Cordo III); son, Michael Jeffrey Fender (Kandy J. Fender); grandchildren, Christopher Anthony Cordo, Cody Hunter Cordo, MaKayla Delean Fender, and Taylor Lee Ann Fender; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Valerie F. Bowman (Bill Bowman) who served as her caregiver for several years; sister-in-law, Karen B. Covington; special Optimist friend, Barbara Grizzard; and best friend and very special neighbor, Dale Husband. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 535 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A very special thanks to all of the staff at Crater Community Hospice, Dinwiddie Health and Rehab Center, and Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (cancer.com/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020