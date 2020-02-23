Home

Diane "Totsie" Elizabeth Carroll, age 73, of Matoaca, VA, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret S. and Joseph D. Holmes, and was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Gregory Barricks, and a deceased grandchild, Shaya Janae Bailey. She is survived by her children, Lori Barricks Blalock (Perry) Stanley Madison Barricks, Glenn Todd Barricks (Audra) and Claiborne Lee Bailey (Melanie) grandchildren, John, Michael, Kayla, Justin, Madison, Cody, Beau, and Myah, several great- grandchildren; a brother, Dr. William H. Carroll, Jr.; a sister, Sheila H. Moore (Jimmy); an aunt, Cecil S. Estep, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at East Matoaca Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Windsor Avenue, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
