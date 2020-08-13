Diane King Jackson:

I met you when I was moved to live in a foster home in Spring Grove. I made many good friends during my child hood, and one of them was you. We grew up and played together in Claremont, Virginia. I remember you being one of the prettiest girls in Surry. As my child hood friend we would talk on our "party" line phones and as most child hood friends... we grew up together throughout our teen years. We both marched in the band and played at the Surry County rec center. Your laugh was contagious. We graduated, you from Surry High and me from Prince George. We marched in VSU marching band, I as a band member; you as a majorette... so beautiful... your smile .... lit up all of the performances !! You encouraged me to just "fit" in and be myself.



We worked together in Workmen's Comp for Walmart stores, you as one of my supervisors.



You will be missed ! You left behind a legacy of love (you and Herley were a power couple, full of love and commitment)... you were and will be remembered as a two time cancer survivor; a pillar of beauty and strength !! I will always remember you... and I know God has you now !! You are FREE ! from pain ... until we meet again... sleep in heavenly Peace ...



Herley, you did well; and I pray for your strength as you continue to live on... Can't you just hear him say well done... ! Well done Diane, my good and faithful servant... well DONE ! you will meet your Queen again !!



Your forever friend - Yolanda Wyche - Stokes

Yolanda Stokes

Friend