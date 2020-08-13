Mrs. Diane King Jackson was born on March 19, 1962 in Portsmouth, VA. She was raised by her late father, William King, and her late grandmother, Agnes "Momma" King, in Claremont, VA. Diane's father was the eldest of thirteen children, and she often described growing up with her aunts and uncles being more like sisters and brothers who she held very near and dear to her heart and upbringing.
Diane received her early education in Surry County Public Schools. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Claremont, VA, where she remained a member until leaving for college. She graduated from Virginia State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1984. While completing her studies, Diane was a beloved feature twirler in the Trojan Explosion Marching Band - a reflection of her ambitious and outgoing spirit. Her hard work and achievements earned her the title of Miss ROTC. After graduating, Diane accomplished her long-time goal of being initiated through the Richmond Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her line, "Bolling's 60 Precious Gems" crossed in 1996 and she was so proud to be a part of an organization rooted in scholarship, public service and sisterhood. Diane spent all of her working years in various capacities of the insurance industry. She retired in 2019 as a Claim Specialist for Workers' Compensation at Travelers Insurance Company.
Diane brought her exuberant spirit and joy to the lives of so many. She shared her love, wisdom, laughter, energy, time and compassion with everyone she came in contact with. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she volunteered a great deal of her time raising awareness and giving back through mentorship, fundraisers (galas, walks, conferences, etc.), and speaking engagements. The effects of her uplifting energy and guiding hope are sure to be everlasting. Diane loved the excitement of traveling, enjoying new things with friends, and cherished time with family. She was most fulfilled by human connection and bringing people together with good food, good times, and good conversation. Diane loved to entertain, especially around the holidays, and to know her was to be well fed by her. When visiting her you could always expect lavish meals from a host who refused to sit down, always putting others first. Diane's Thanksgiving and Christmas spreads of delectable foods and exquisite decorations would always ensure a packed house full of love and laughter. She always maintained a positive attitude; awakening with the mantra, "I'm going to have a good day on purpose!" and thanking God through it all because, "this is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." She was so selfless and deeply loved and we are all so blessed for the time that we were able to share with a true angel on earth.
Through the union of marriage her beautiful daughter Joyner was born in 1990. Diane was a phenomenal mother who raised her daughter with unparalleled poise, grace and independence. Joyner was, and remains, the crowning jewel of Diane's earthly life. Diane was blessed to see her daughter complete college, earn her master's degree, marry, and become a mother. Diane loved her role as Mimi and was present to welcome her grandson, Lexan Lennox Mines, home in May of 2020.
In May 2014, Diane married her "Sweet Herley that dropped from the sky." Her soulmate, friend, caretaker, and debonair dance partner, Herley came into her life providing companionship, protection and unconditional love. The value of their union extended beyond what they provided for each other, spilling into the betterment of the lives of their children as well. As a blended family they loved each others' families as their own, validating that the impact of their bond was truly divine. The love that they shared could only be severed by death and was evident to all those who were blessed enough to bear witness.
Understanding that death, like birth, is a part of the cycle of life, we say farewell to our dear Diane (age 58) with hope that we will meet again. Preceded in death, her father, William King; aunt, Shirley King Jackson, uncles, Alfred King, Ralph King, Alvin King, Donald King, Ross King, Roy King, and Oliver Carroll; sister, Constance Jones and best friend, Rolaunda "Gayle" Miles.
Diane leaves to mourn: her husband and soulmate, Herley R. Jackson, Jr.; daughter, Joyner Mines (Fontel); stepson, Herley R. Jackson III (Lakeii); stepdaughter, Rashaunda Lanier-Jackson (Tracy); uncles; Ronnie King, Dwight King and Garry King (Felicia); aunts, Audrey Wiggins and Rachel Carroll; stepmother, Daisy King; siblings, Marcellus Maple (Anet), Orlando Maple (Tammy), Raffella Morris (Derek) and Yashica Arthur; grandson, Lexan Mines and step-grandchildren, Saniyah Jackson, Herley R. Jackson IV, Trejhon Jones and Jabari Lanier-Jackson; mother-in-law, Ophelia Jackson; brother-in-law, Michael Jackson; sister-in-law, Theresa Shands; devoted uncle, Vernis King; goddaughter, Britney Miles; mother of son-in-law, Deborah Mines; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
The family of Diane King Jackson wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who have made this time of bereavement more manageable. We appreciate your support and expressions of sympathy demonstrated through words, prayers, and various acts of kindness during this time of sorrow. We realize that the process of grief must run its course, so we ask that you continue to lift us up in prayer and may God continue to show His blessing and love upon you. A special thank you to Diane's beloved friends: Sharron Credle, Darieta Cotton, Marieta Johnson, Yvonne Carter, and James and Karen Rainey for their friendship and caregiving.
A walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA. Also a virtual viewing may be found on the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page. Funeral service for Mrs. Jackson will be private. Services may be viewed on our website on Saturday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Virginia State University Band Boosters.
