DIANE KING JACKSON
1962 - 2020
Mrs. Diane King Jackson was born on March 19, 1962 in Portsmouth, VA. She was raised by her late father, William King, and her late grandmother, Agnes "Momma" King, in Claremont, VA. Diane's father was the eldest of thirteen children, and she often described growing up with her aunts and uncles being more like sisters and brothers who she held very near and dear to her heart and upbringing.

Diane received her early education in Surry County Public Schools. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Claremont, VA, where she remained a member until leaving for college. She graduated from Virginia State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1984. While completing her studies, Diane was a beloved feature twirler in the Trojan Explosion Marching Band - a reflection of her ambitious and outgoing spirit. Her hard work and achievements earned her the title of Miss ROTC. After graduating, Diane accomplished her long-time goal of being initiated through the Richmond Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her line, "Bolling's 60 Precious Gems" crossed in 1996 and she was so proud to be a part of an organization rooted in scholarship, public service and sisterhood. Diane spent all of her working years in various capacities of the insurance industry. She retired in 2019 as a Claim Specialist for Workers' Compensation at Travelers Insurance Company.

Diane brought her exuberant spirit and joy to the lives of so many. She shared her love, wisdom, laughter, energy, time and compassion with everyone she came in contact with. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she volunteered a great deal of her time raising awareness and giving back through mentorship, fundraisers (galas, walks, conferences, etc.), and speaking engagements. The effects of her uplifting energy and guiding hope are sure to be everlasting. Diane loved the excitement of traveling, enjoying new things with friends, and cherished time with family. She was most fulfilled by human connection and bringing people together with good food, good times, and good conversation. Diane loved to entertain, especially around the holidays, and to know her was to be well fed by her. When visiting her you could always expect lavish meals from a host who refused to sit down, always putting others first. Diane's Thanksgiving and Christmas spreads of delectable foods and exquisite decorations would always ensure a packed house full of love and laughter. She always maintained a positive attitude; awakening with the mantra, "I'm going to have a good day on purpose!" and thanking God through it all because, "this is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." She was so selfless and deeply loved and we are all so blessed for the time that we were able to share with a true angel on earth.

Through the union of marriage her beautiful daughter Joyner was born in 1990. Diane was a phenomenal mother who raised her daughter with unparalleled poise, grace and independence. Joyner was, and remains, the crowning jewel of Diane's earthly life. Diane was blessed to see her daughter complete college, earn her master's degree, marry, and become a mother. Diane loved her role as Mimi and was present to welcome her grandson, Lexan Lennox Mines, home in May of 2020.

In May 2014, Diane married her "Sweet Herley that dropped from the sky." Her soulmate, friend, caretaker, and debonair dance partner, Herley came into her life providing companionship, protection and unconditional love. The value of their union extended beyond what they provided for each other, spilling into the betterment of the lives of their children as well. As a blended family they loved each others' families as their own, validating that the impact of their bond was truly divine. The love that they shared could only be severed by death and was evident to all those who were blessed enough to bear witness.

Understanding that death, like birth, is a part of the cycle of life, we say farewell to our dear Diane (age 58) with hope that we will meet again. Preceded in death, her father, William King; aunt, Shirley King Jackson, uncles, Alfred King, Ralph King, Alvin King, Donald King, Ross King, Roy King, and Oliver Carroll; sister, Constance Jones and best friend, Rolaunda "Gayle" Miles.

Diane leaves to mourn: her husband and soulmate, Herley R. Jackson, Jr.; daughter, Joyner Mines (Fontel); stepson, Herley R. Jackson III (Lakeii); stepdaughter, Rashaunda Lanier-Jackson (Tracy); uncles; Ronnie King, Dwight King and Garry King (Felicia); aunts, Audrey Wiggins and Rachel Carroll; stepmother, Daisy King; siblings, Marcellus Maple (Anet), Orlando Maple (Tammy), Raffella Morris (Derek) and Yashica Arthur; grandson, Lexan Mines and step-grandchildren, Saniyah Jackson, Herley R. Jackson IV, Trejhon Jones and Jabari Lanier-Jackson; mother-in-law, Ophelia Jackson; brother-in-law, Michael Jackson; sister-in-law, Theresa Shands; devoted uncle, Vernis King; goddaughter, Britney Miles; mother of son-in-law, Deborah Mines; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family of Diane King Jackson wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who have made this time of bereavement more manageable. We appreciate your support and expressions of sympathy demonstrated through words, prayers, and various acts of kindness during this time of sorrow. We realize that the process of grief must run its course, so we ask that you continue to lift us up in prayer and may God continue to show His blessing and love upon you. A special thank you to Diane's beloved friends: Sharron Credle, Darieta Cotton, Marieta Johnson, Yvonne Carter, and James and Karen Rainey for their friendship and caregiving.

A walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA. Also a virtual viewing may be found on the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page. Funeral service for Mrs. Jackson will be private. Services may be viewed on our website on Saturday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Virginia State University Band Boosters.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Diane was always full of love and life. Very supportive of friends and family. You will be missed my friend. May the peace and love of the Almighty be with the family during this time.
Vincent Tucker
Friend
August 12, 2020
My soror & VSU family, Diane you will be greatly missed. I'm thankful for the blessing of crossing life's path with you and Herley. You both inspired me with your united spirit of love and warmth. My deepest condolences to Herley & family. May Diane rest in heavenly peace always.
Sharon Harper
Friend
August 12, 2020
Diane was a sweet and joyous human being, so supportive and always smiling. I love you Diane may you Rest In Peace. My condolences to you Herley , Joyner, and family.
Cheryl Gregory-Stevens
Friend
August 12, 2020
I met Diane in 1983. What I loved about her was that EVERLASTING SMILE. I had not seen her for years until I saw her in Feb. of this year. May she REST IN HEAVEN and enlighten the rest of the ANGELS with that smile. A wonderful person. I will really miss her.
Gilbert Jones
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to Herley and the family of Diane. God has truly earned an angel. Words cannot express the spirit felt in her presence. She will truly be missed by all. Blessings to all of you.
Andre Thompson
Friend
August 12, 2020
In times like these words are so inadequate as they can't convey what the heart holds. Diane was a beautiful and vibrant spirit. She will surely be missed. My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in Eternal peace Diane.
Brenda Williams
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Where do I start?? Diane touched so many including me. I will never ever forget her. We meet through having the exact kind of breast cancer. We would talk about our treatments and our faith, whatever else we ended talking about. Herley I have been praying for strength and comfort since I don't know when. May you and the family get that. I know it's hard, but God knows best. He is with you all. She will be missed.
Joyce Hicks
Friend
August 12, 2020
Prayers of comfort and strength to the family of Diane King Jackson. Diane was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
Sakinah Edens
Friend
August 12, 2020
Lady Di, you were one of a kind. Your friendship will always be cherished. I’m a better person because of you and will continue to live on purpose! I’ll start each day with “it’s a great day to have a great say!” See ya on the other side, my friend ❤ Yvonne
Yvonne Carter
Friend
August 12, 2020
I worked with Diane at CMI and then at Avizent/COV handling worker's compensation claims. We laughed because when I left a job or she did, we would somehow get to work together again. She was such a sweet lady and always looked so fly at work. Diana always had such nice things to say to me and would always ask about my kids when we would run into each other over the years. She always talked about her sweet baby girl and how proud of her she was. I just want to tell the family I am so sorry for your loss and its a tremendous loss to our professional community. Diane was one of kind and will be missed. Sending prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Monetta Kirchner
Coworker
August 12, 2020
TO HERLEY JACKSON AND THE KING FAMILY, WE WERE VERY SADDEN TO HEAR OF THE PASSING OF YOUR WIFE DIANE. SHE WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON. SHE FOUGHT A STRONG FIGHT, BUT GOD ONLY KNOWS BEST, YOU HAVE OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCE. STAY STRONG BROTHER-GOD BLESS.
AL & MAVONNE MOORE
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless and take care of your family during this difficult time.
Lisa Petersen
Coworker
August 12, 2020
To the family of Diane King Jackson,
May God bless you and comfort you in this time of need.

Danielle Newman
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Heaven has definitely gained an Angel! Diane was one of the sweetest persons I knew, we grew up together in Claremont Va. which is a very small town, but we had fun there and Diane was a part of that fun. I remember her staying with Ms. Penny Luster and Ms. Minnie King and being their little Princess whom they spoiled profusely. Diane was always dressed to impress and carried herself always in a elegant manner. To her husband Herly and daughter Joyner I extend my deepest sympathy and prayers to you and the entire King/ Jackson family.
Elva Clayton
Friend
August 11, 2020
Prayers and comfort to the Family. I will truly miss Diane's smile and kind spirit.
Rest in Peace Line Sister!
Shelia Spencer
August 11, 2020
To the King and Jackson Family,
I am so sorry to learn of the passing of my beloved classmate and friend. May precious memories of Diane's unique love for God, life, family, and friends be a guiding light in the days ahead. May the memory of her laughter fill your hearts and comfort you.
Rev. Angelia Cook -Adediran
Classmate
August 11, 2020
Diane was one of the first persons that befriended me at Virginia State University. She had a beautiful smile and a gorgeous spirit that swept you away like a summer breeze. We shared the love of being the "Ladies of Essence" in 1980 and 21 years later Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Although it's been a while, it seems like just a few years ago we were walking the yard. Rest easy Diane the battle is over. God is with you!
Rev. Angelia Cook (Adediran)
Classmate
August 11, 2020
I Paulett Fitzgerald of Claremont, Va. is very heart broken over the transition of my dear friend Diane. We developed a bond while she was living in this community. Diane had such a lovable personality and carried herself as a classic lady. We worked together during the summer months at the old L P Jackson High School in Surry, Virginia. We shared many stories of life experiences together. I believed she confided in me to help her find direction and strength in some of her encounters in life. I also believe that she thought of me as her big sister and she definitely felt like my little sister or family member. She was also a member of one of my church choirs in which I directed. She served there until she graduated from high school and went on to college. She was a true alto.
To Joyner and Herley, God will take care of you. I will pray for your sorrow and hurt. He will make a way.
Until we meet again Diane.
Paulett Fitzgerald
Friend
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charmaine Jordan
Friend
August 11, 2020
Diane I remember when you were a little girl in Claremont and that has been many years ago. May you rest in peace and I did see you last in 2010. May your family find peace during this difficult time and God Bless the entire family. My wife and daughter both met you in 2010 and they are also Delta Sigma Theta Sorors.Your CUZ, Robert Newby and Family
CMSgt Robert Newby and Family
Family
August 11, 2020
To the immediate family.....As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Your Cousins Newby Family Claremont Va
Newby Family
Family
August 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Deborah Moore
Family
August 11, 2020
May God watch over you and keep you. May His face shine upon you and keep you in perfect peace. Thinking about you Herley and praying for you and your family . Robert and Terrie Walker Townsend
Terrie Townsend
Friend
August 11, 2020
Terrie Townsend
Friend
August 11, 2020
God needed you more❤❤
Deborah King-Benton
Family
August 11, 2020
Diane had a kind and sweet spirit. I extend deepest sympathy to the family. Day by day may the light of your memories heal your sorrow and bring peace. Love and Peace
Edna Crenshaw Mason
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your family. Diane's sweet and kind spirit touched so many hearts. Find comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain, but rejoicing with the Lord. Keep all of your precious memories close to your heart and she will be with you always.
Leon & Sarah Brown
Friend
August 11, 2020
Philippian 1:21-23
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose. I do not know. I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.

Mrs Diane King Jackson TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH HER FATHER HEAVEN

Farewell Mrs Diane King Jackson your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we meet again on the other shore.

Evangelist Yvette Lewis Hill Harris
Friend
August 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. Herley, my prayers are with you during this difficult time. My Soror is at peace...Rest in Heaven.
Tanga "Peaches" Cleaton
Friend
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Leslie Jones
Friend
August 11, 2020
A kind, sweet soul is now resting in the arms of Jesus! My sincerest condolences to the family! May you find peace and comfort in knowing God and relying on His word during this difficult time!
Christine E. Smith
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our angel on earth has gained her wings. My sincere condolences to the family. God will see you through this.
Juanita Washington
Friend
August 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rebecca Moody
August 10, 2020
Rest in paradise Diane
Lucretia Moore Ingram
Friend
August 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to your entire family during this most difficult time. I pray that God will give You and Joy a Peace that surpasses all understanding. He promised in his word he will never leave you and in our darkest of hours he's there.
CHERYL TAYLOR
Friend
August 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rhonda Bailey
Friend
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. God knows best and there is no more suffering and pain.
Evelyn Drake and Staff--Lincoln Financial Services
EVELYN DRAKE
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dear Herley, Joyner, and family of Diane:

Words cannot express the sadness and emptiness felt from the loss of your beloved Diane—she was truly one-of-a-kind and a blessing to all who knew her.

As you navigate this difficult time, I pray you find strength in knowing Diane’s faith was strong and find peace that she is now at rest.

I will ALWAYS cherish her memory as she is forever etched in mine, and so many others’ hearts.

Sleep peacefully, my dear Sister Friend Soror...

My deepest condolences,

“Cook” Strong
Wilma Strong
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our prayers are for strength and comfort for you and all of Diane's family. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Be comforted in knowing Diane is at peace, no more pain or suffering.

Love and Prayers always.
Darius and Cynthia Hepler
Darius and Cynthia Hepler
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
Praying for the family
Michelle Wyatt
Family
August 10, 2020
I pray Gods blessings over your life in this time of sorrow From Bishop kenneth Hicks sr And the Christian tabernacle church family
Kenneth Hicks
Friend
August 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Juanita Bland
Family
August 9, 2020
Herley, Joy and Family The heart is never ready, the time is never right to say good-bye. Thinking of you with deepest sympathy and hoping each new tomorrow will bring you comfort and peace. R.I.P. Diane my Essence Sistah
Sheree Robinson-Davis
Classmate
August 9, 2020
TO THE JACKSON FAMILY,
I am so sorry to hear the loss of Diana. May You hold memories in Your heart forever. It's not easy losing someone you love. May God give you the love that you need. We will be keeping you and your family in our prayers. God gained another angel. Otelia Ford & family. ( Russell Sister)
Otelia Ford
Friend
August 9, 2020
If by chance there is arose garden please pick a few for and deliver them to her mansion and tell her
they are from me. Herley & Joyner, I can't imagine your hurt,but I know how I feel, Diane was like
one of my children, they spent a lot of time together. the first time she left Va was with me and my
children. When she was still working she would call me every Tuesday on her way to work, we would
talk until she got to parking lot , if I wasn't feeling well she would pray for me. Her smile would light
up the room. She put up a good fight and she helped and gave encouragement to a lot of people.
God didn't want her to suffer any longer. Joyner she love you with all she had. If there is anything
I can ever do for just pick up the phone, Herley you know I got your back. UNCLE VERNIS. Miss my angel.
,
Vernis KING
Family
August 9, 2020
May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace
Shannon"Nikki" James
Friend
August 9, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Adrienne Washington
August 8, 2020
To Herley

Special prayers and my condolences to your and Diane's entire family. Hope God's word brings you comfort.

To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven:
A time to be born and a time to die;
A time to plant and a time to pluck what is planted;
A time to kill and a time to heal;
A time to break down and a time to build up;
A time to weep and a time to laugh;
A time to mourn and a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones and a time to gather stones;
A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing;
A time to gain and a time to lose;
A time to keep and a time to throw away;
A time to tear and a time to sew;
A time to keep silence and a time to speak;
A time to love and a time to hate;
A time of war and a time of peace.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

Cynthia Graves
Family
August 8, 2020
Herley, Joy and families:

Grief can be so hard, but your special memories will help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. She is in God's care now... praying for you every day !

Diane will be missed !!
Yolanda Stokes
Friend
August 8, 2020
Diane King Jackson:
I met you when I was moved to live in a foster home in Spring Grove. I made many good friends during my child hood, and one of them was you. We grew up and played together in Claremont, Virginia. I remember you being one of the prettiest girls in Surry. As my child hood friend we would talk on our "party" line phones and as most child hood friends... we grew up together throughout our teen years. We both marched in the band and played at the Surry County rec center. Your laugh was contagious. We graduated, you from Surry High and me from Prince George. We marched in VSU marching band, I as a band member; you as a majorette... so beautiful... your smile .... lit up all of the performances !! You encouraged me to just "fit" in and be myself.

We worked together in Workmen's Comp for Walmart stores, you as one of my supervisors.

You will be missed ! You left behind a legacy of love (you and Herley were a power couple, full of love and commitment)... you were and will be remembered as a two time cancer survivor; a pillar of beauty and strength !! I will always remember you... and I know God has you now !! You are FREE ! from pain ... until we meet again... sleep in heavenly Peace ...

Herley, you did well; and I pray for your strength as you continue to live on... Can't you just hear him say well done... ! Well done Diane, my good and faithful servant... well DONE ! you will meet your Queen again !!

Your forever friend - Yolanda Wyche - Stokes
Yolanda Stokes
Friend
August 8, 2020
To the King/Jackson Family. I am sending love and condolences at this difficult time. May God continue to reach out to you and comfort you and give you peace. Vanessa Elliott King. Spring Grove, VA
Vanessa King
Friend
August 8, 2020
Herley, Joyner, and family....May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless you all.
Frederica Ricks
Friend
August 8, 2020
I send my condolences to the families of Fiane. I am so sorry for your loss. I don't know what to say. I am shocked and hurt. I've known Diane for 37 years and have always been a dear friend. R.I.H my dear and we all will see you on the other side.
Gilbert Jones
Friend
August 7, 2020
In loving memory of one of the pillars of our family. We will love you and miss you always.
Tonya, Ricky and Family Lovelace
Family
August 7, 2020
My prayers go out to Herley, Jordan, and Diane's entire family. Diane touched the lives of SO MANY people. Diane was a GEM with a brilliant smile full of personality. Everyday I will live on PURPOSE with you in my heart. I will miss you, but to be absent from the body is to be PRESENT with the LORD. God thank you for sharing that jewel, DIANE, with us. Rest well my Soror, rest in Heaven my friend, job well done my sister in Christ. To the family I will keep you in my prayers.
Frederica Ricks
Friend
August 7, 2020
Herley and Family, please know that my heart is heavy for your loss. My prayer is that God will give you the strength to cope with the heartache you are feeling. He puts no more on us than we can bear. Lean on him, family & friends in your hour of need. Be comforted in knowing Diane is at peace, no more pain or suffering. Love and Prayers always.
Delores JDeloohnson Bland
Friend
August 7, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS AND KEEP OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW.REMEMBER EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CAN NOT HEAL.LOVE ALWAYS
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Fenton L. Bland, Jr.
Family
August 7, 2020
Our prayers are for strength and comfort for you and all of Diane's family. Continue to trust in the Lord.
Audrey & Jerome
Friend
