On Friday, May 22, 2020, God called one of his angels home to be in glory. Diane was born in Petersburg on July 21, 1952. Diane was a very kind hearted person who was full of life and laughter. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Bolling Wilson; brother, Willie Wilson III; sisters, Betty J. Wilson Jefferson; Marion B. Wilson Williams; and brother, Thomas L. Brock Wilson.
She leaves to cherish great memories: two devoted children, Katrina Wilson and Tyree Wilson (Joscellyn) of Georgia; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Phelps, Jordyn Wilson and Jace Wilson; two sisters, Alice Harrison (John Henry) and Brenda Simpson of Petersburg, VA; devoted Patricia Ruffin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
At the request of the family please omit all food items.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020