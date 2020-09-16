Diane Worley Hoefler, 76, of Calabash, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Diane was born on November 21, 1943 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Clarence and Dorothy Worley. Diane was always full of spirit and fun, quick at the games she loved to play, an amazing caretaker for so many children through the years, a secret artist, a skilled cake maker, and a lover of the beach. She was also a dedicated and wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Hoefler; her son, Eric Hoefler (Allison); and her sister, Connie (Robert) Ziegenfuss. The family will hold a small graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, it was Diane's wish that donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.