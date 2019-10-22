Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church
10590 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Asbury Memorial Cemetery
McKenney,, VA
View Map
DIANNE MAYES WRIGHT


1946 - 2019
DIANNE MAYES WRIGHT Obituary
Dianne Mayes Wright, 72, of McKenney, VA, formerly of Jarrett, VA, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born and raised in McKenney, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Alvin and Margaret Harrison Mayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lee Wright; and a brother, Willard Alvin Mayes. Dianne is survived by her two sisters, Belle Mayes Harding and Idella Mayes Dishner; three nieces, Deborah Harding Crow, Lisa Harding Kohler and Anne Harrison Kuhfuss; two nephews, Mark and Matthew Dishner; three great-nieces, Emma and Ruby Jo Kohler, and Cara Kuhfuss; and two great-nephews, Adam Kohler and Logan Kuhfuss.
Dianne lived to help others. She crocheted many lap blankets that were donated to nursing homes.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 10590 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, VA 23872, with the Rev. Karen Workman, officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, VA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 351, McKenney, VA 23872. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
