Dolores C. "DeDe" Elder, 90, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1929, to the late Clarence and Vera Elder in Petersburg, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clarence "Bubba" Elder Jr.; and nephew, William "Ray" Elder (surviving wife, Michelle). Ms. Elder retired as a bookkeeper from Leete Tire and Auto where she gained a lot of knowledge about tires that she was always happy to share. She cherished her dog, Toy, and enjoyed puzzles and reading. She believed in the power of positive thinking, and her love and kindness will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her nieces, Alice Martin (Gary), Ruby Joblin (Larry), Jennifer Reese, and Ashlea Martin; sister-in-law, Sarah Elder; and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to her neighbors, Mr. Fendall Bryant and Mr. Benton Mitchell; and her dear friends, Warren Strum and Jerry and Lois Tatum.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Wayne Williams officiating. Interment at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg to follow the service. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
