Dolores L. Fenn, 92, of Monterey, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She was born September 22, 1926, to the late Clifford and Myrtle Lambert and was the loving wife of Francis L. Fenn for 73 years.
Dolores worked for Butterworth's Furniture in Hopewell for 15 years. She was a member of Woodlawn and Monterey Presbyterian churches, where she was a prayer warrior for those in need. Her passion was letter writing to family and church members. She enjoyed writing poetry which is preserved in the publication "Poems from the Heart."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Nada McLauchlin of Hopewell; son, Mickey Fenn of Monterey; three grandchildren, Christy McNew of Hopewell, Aaron and Zachary Fenn of Virginia Beach; as well as five great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Cooper McNew, Rowen, Riggs and Samuel Fenn.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Monterey Presbyterian Church, with Rev. C. William "Bill" Cox and pastor Rick Hill officiating. Additionally, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va., with Rev. C. William "Bill" Cox and Mary Lou Cox officiating.
The family will receive friends, 2-3 p.m., Sunday, September 15, at Monterey Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Monterey Presbyterian Church, c/o Betty Gail Hiner, P.O. Box 306, Monterey, Va. 24465.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019