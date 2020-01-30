|
On Saturday January 25, 2020, God called home our angel on earth Mr. Dominique Hill, affectionately known as "Drunk" to his family and friends. Dominique Antwone Hill, 30, of 907 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Dominique was preceded in death by his father, William Jones; brother, Delvin Hill; grandparents, Russell Hill, Sr. and Artie Hill; aunt, Judy Jackson (Jerome); and cousin, William B. Hill.
Dominique was born July 4, 1989, and attended the Petersburg Public School System. Dominique enjoyed shopping, listening to music and making people laugh, he was the family comedian. Dominique had a very big personality and was so full of life. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a heart of gold and went above and beyond when it came to his family. He was a caring and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who was close with his "Heightz family".
He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Vera Hill; godmother, Charlotte Parham; devoted sister, Telissa Hill (Anthony); brother, William Frazier; devoted aunt, Sabrina Burrow (Robert Jr.); uncle, Thomas R. Hill (Karen); devoted niece and nephew, Jasmine and Tre'Quan Hill; great uncle, Melvin Jones; devoted cousin, Avires Seward (Nicole), Dequan Burrow (Quita), Shauntrell Burrow, and Rachelle Spratley; a devoted fianceé, Temesia Anderson whom he was a father figure to her three children, Tashea, Byron, and Shyheim Anderson; godson, Kejuan Gregory; among his friends were Shantelle Gregory (devoted), Dominique Johnson, Jeanette Harris, Deonte Balthrop, Jaquan Anderson, Timothy and Darrell Morton, Dre Brown, Jaquan Reid, Anthony Butcher (Hank), Royal Smith, Lakel and Kevin Green, Richard Jones, Demonte Perry; and a host of other cousins, friends and family too many to name.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, and Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
