|
|
Donald "Donnie" Blake Jr., 57, went home to be with Jesus, July 11, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born June 12, 1962, to Don and Verta Blake. Donnie is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hancock Blake; son, Donald "Ray" Blake III and his wife, Kimberly Hawks Blake; daughter, Elizabeth Houston Blake and two grandchildren, Samuel Colton Blake and Charles Carter Blake. He is also survived by his parents, Don and Verta Blake; brother, Timothy Owen Blake and his wife, Rhonda Beale Blake; nieces, Alyssa Jordon Blake and Meredith Erin Blake; special aunt and uncle, Richard and Sandra Blake of Bolivia, NC; and many cousins and friends. Donnie was preceded in death by wonderful grandparents, Joseph Walter and Betty P. Blake and Peter B. and Mary Ruth Rhodes.
Donnie was a 1982 graduate of Chowan University with a degree in Business Management. He was previously a maintenance supervisor at Honeywell, and later owned a landscape business until his illness incapacitated him. He was a member of Chester Baptist Church.
Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, with the funeral ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at Chester Baptist Church, 4137 School St., Chester, VA 23831. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome, but contributions may be made to Chester Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. Arrangements by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 13 to July 14, 2019