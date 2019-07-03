|
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, God, in his infinite wisdom, saw fit to call our beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend, from life to eternal life, Mr. Donald D. Jones, Sr. Donald was born and raised in Petersburg, VA (Blandford Community) on October 5, 1938, to the late Mrs. Dorothy (Samuel) Thomas.
Educated in the Petersburg Public School System, Donald later became the Owner & Operator of Jones Boys Floor Covering. This business he proudly maintained for more than 50 years. Donald also held the title as Co-Owner of The VFW Social Club, Petersburg VA with Adriane "Charlie" Brown.
Donald was baptized and remained a devoted servant of God until illness preventing him from attending The Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, Petersburg VA. As a young man Donald sing with the Bethany Baptist Choir, as he grew older he would be a member of the Trustee Committee, Brotherhood, a van Driver on Sundays, and later in life a member of the Senior's Committee.
He is preceded in death by a devoted lifelong partner, Joyce T. Brown; one daughter, Peggy Calvin; brothers, Robert Jones, Jr. and Harold Jones; a devoted uncle and aunt, David and Julia Greene.
Leaving to cherish in his memory: his siblings, Ada May Jefferson of Petersburg, Ralph Jones of Massachusetts, and Anthony Wayne Thomas (Patricia) of Jacksonville, FL; children, Bernard Coleman (Carolyn), Brandon Jones, Patricia Key (Donald "Joe") Key, all Petersburg, VA, Ronald Jones (Mercedes) of Chester, VA, Sharon Jones, Norman Jones (Michelle), Donald Jones, Jr., and his devoted and dedicated Kenya "Turk" Williams (Charles), all Petersburg, VA; step-son, Khalil "Andy" Hamid of Atlanta, GA; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Jones was loved and cared for by many!
Special thanks to a devoted and dedicated son-in-law Charles Williams, devoted cousins Jeanette Greene and Yolanda Greene, devoted friends, Bernice Claiborne and Clara Bozeman, Calvin "Axe" Boone, Hosea "Secret Squirrel" Holcomb, the entire Blandford Community, devoted godson Terry Prosise (Shantita), devoted care provide, Kevin Williams, Jessica Falls, and Heartland Hospice Care Providers, Ginny and Kandace.
Service will be held on 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Eli Melvin, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon, the day of the service and will receive friends at 1822 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 3 to July 4, 2019