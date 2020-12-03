Donald Horner (Donnie), 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence in Tappahannock, Va. He retired from West Vaco as an electrician. He was well known in the area for his electrical skills, therefore, he continued working with a contractor throughout his retirement. Donnie is survived by his mother, Edith Horner of Prince George, Va., his brothers, Dr. Stanley Horner and his wife Janas Horner of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Horner and his wife, Jane Horner of Disputanta, Va., son, Rusty Horner and his wife, Mara Jacobs Horner of Glen Allen, Va., step daughter, Stacy McKenney, her husband, Rodney McKenney and their children, Chase and Paisley McKenney of King William, Va., nephew, Kris Horner and his wife Melissa Horner of Dallas, Texas, niece, Sara Warren, her husband, Dace Warren, and their children, Kayla and Ryan of Fort Worth, Texas, nephew, Wyatt Horner of Villa Rica, Ga., and his children Brendan and Emily Horner of Senoia, Ga., niece, Amy Horner and her son, Braxton Horner of Prince George, Va., and dear friends Billy Croxton, Dave Grenier, Charlie Blue, Rusty McGowan, Ronnie Young, and numerous others. Donnie is predeceased by his father, Charles A. Horner of Prince George, Va., and his wife, Nettie Horner of Tappahannock, Va. Donnie loved sharing jokes and stories with family and friends. Even though some were "off color" the spirit in which they were told made us laugh. Donnie was a loyal friend. They were a treasured part of his life. He loved spending time with his buddies in the Big Woods or at the shop. Donnie had an enduring affection for his canine companions who seemed to know just where to go for treats and attention. He always made them comfortable on the river porch by sharing whatever he had to offer. Most importantly, Donnie loved his family. He enjoyed family time at the river, holiday gatherings, and just relaxing on the porch at the river, laughing and sharing stories with those most dear to him. There will be a virtual service held on Saturday, December 5th at 3:00 PM EST. For more information, please visit https://www.virtualmemorialgatherings.com/memorial-services/donald-c-horner.
