J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
DONALD LEE DYKES Obituary
Donald Lee Dykes, 85, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He was the son of the late Ernest C. Dykes and Fannie S. Dykes. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest B. Dykes and Linwood M. Dykes. Donald was employed with Allied Chemical as a Draftsman. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and playing softball. He was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his brother, Clarence Dykes; nephews, Tommy Dykes and Danny Dykes; cousins, Renie Compton (Bill) of Missouri, Debbie Hinton (Chuck), and Ann Nicholas; special friends, Michelle, Kirby, and Jerry (Kay); deacons, Larry and Frankie.
A private graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 26 to May 27, 2020
