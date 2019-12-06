|
Donald Leigh Butler, 83, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Frank Butler, Sr. and Myrtle Bennett Butler. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, June H. Butler; sons, Donald "Sonny" Butler and Ricky "Dink" Butler; and great-granddaughter, Serenity Adkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin "Cricket" Bryan; grandson, Lucky "Butch" Adkins, II; great-grandchildren, Collin Adkins and Carleigh Adkins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019