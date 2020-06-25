DONALD O SUYES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald O. Suyes, 86, of Disputanta, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 22, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Nellie Suyes; and his sisters, Norma and Kelsie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Susan Suyes; son, Douglas Suyes (Dianne); daughter, Kim Cavalier (Bill); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, Heather, Christopher, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Donald was a U. S. Navy veteran serving from 1952 to 1957. He was a member of the American Legion Post 284 for 19 years; as well as the Colonial Heights Senior Golf League for 16 years. Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors Project in honor of Mr. Suyes.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved