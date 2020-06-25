Donald O. Suyes, 86, of Disputanta, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 22, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Nellie Suyes; and his sisters, Norma and Kelsie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Susan Suyes; son, Douglas Suyes (Dianne); daughter, Kim Cavalier (Bill); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, Heather, Christopher, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Donald was a U. S. Navy veteran serving from 1952 to 1957. He was a member of the American Legion Post 284 for 19 years; as well as the Colonial Heights Senior Golf League for 16 years. Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors Project in honor of Mr. Suyes.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Nellie Suyes; and his sisters, Norma and Kelsie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Susan Suyes; son, Douglas Suyes (Dianne); daughter, Kim Cavalier (Bill); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, Heather, Christopher, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Donald was a U. S. Navy veteran serving from 1952 to 1957. He was a member of the American Legion Post 284 for 19 years; as well as the Colonial Heights Senior Golf League for 16 years. Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors Project in honor of Mr. Suyes.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.