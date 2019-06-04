Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for DONALD ATKINSON
DONALD P. ATKINSON


Donald Page Atkinson, 76, of Prince George, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 31, 2019. Donald worked as a mechanic and retired from Honeywell in Hopewell, VA. He was an Army veteran, past member of the Masons and a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his father Mack Sr., stepmother Lou Ellen Atkinson, his mother Paige Birdsong, brothers Mack Jr., Kenneth and Tommy Atkinson. He is survived by a son, David Gilbert of Chesterfield, VA.; daughter, Elizebeth Ann of Richmond, VA.; two grandsons and a granddaughter; two uncles, James Atkinson and wife, Wilma of Hopewell, VA and Raymond Atkinson and wife, Ann of Prince George, VA; nephews, Mike, Raymond Jr., Burt and Chris Atkinson. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, 820 Broadway in Hopewell, VA, 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019
